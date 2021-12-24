Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Becomes Highest Grossing US Movie Of 2021 In Just 6 Days

With over $813 million worldwide, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' surpasses 'No Time To Die' as the highest-grossing American film of 2021.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' | Instagram/@spidermanmovie

2021-12-24T20:35:07+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 8:35 pm

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is now officially the highest-grossing U.S. movie of 2021. Directed by Jon Watts, the concluding chapter of the 'Homecoming' trilogy starring actors Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon has revitalized the theatrical box office in a big way, especially for post-pandemic times. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has already broken numerous box office records, including securing the second-biggest opening weekend of all time, besting the previous record-holder, 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

 
 
 
The film has surely pulled in massive audiences on a global scale. Stars like Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Rhys Ifans, and Thomas Haden Church reprise their villain roles from previous films, while Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange plays a key role in the proceedings. 

According to Deadline, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has bagged a new record, surpassing 'No Time To Die' as the highest-grossing U.S. film for 2021 in just six days. The film has grossed $813.9 million worldwide as of Wednesday, with much more expected over the holiday weekend, putting it on track to break the $1 billion mark by the end of this year. 'The Battle at Lake Changjin' (the costliest film ever made in China to date), which is currently at $902.5 million, and 'Hi, Mom', which is currently at $822 million, are among the year's top films worldwide. By the end of the year, it's entirely possible that 'No Way Home' will have surpassed both.

