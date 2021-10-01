Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Settles Her Lawsuit With Disney Studios

Though the terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, Johansson said she is happy to have resolved her "differences with Disney".

Scarlett Johansson Settles Her Lawsuit With Disney Studios
Scarlett Johansson had sued Disney for simultaneously releasing 'Black Widow' on Disney+

Trending

Scarlett Johansson Settles Her Lawsuit With Disney Studios
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T10:04:24+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 10:04 am

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson, in a statement released on Thursday night, said she was pleased after settling the lawsuit with Disney studios over the release of her film ‘Black Widow’.

"I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come," she said in the statement.

Though the terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, Johansson said she is happy to have resolved her "differences with Disney", reported Variety.

In the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in July, the actor contended that the streaming release of the Marvel Studios-backed movie breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings.  Johansson had sued Disney for breach of contract over the company's decision to release ‘Black Widow’ standalone film on Disney Plus and in theatres simultaneously.

Disney Studios chairman, Alan Bergman said the studio is also pleased to reach a resolution with the actor.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

"I'm very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding 'Black Widow'. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney's 'Tower of Terror'," he said.

‘Black Widow’, featuring Johansson as the titular superhero, released in the theatres and on Disney's streaming platform on July 9.

The actor's lawyer said in the lawsuit that her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release, with her potential earnings tied to the box office performance of the film.

At the time, The Walt Disney Co. had responded to Johansson's lawsuit via a statement in which the studio said that the litigation showed a callous disregard to the COVID-19 pandemic and even revealed that she has so far received USD 20 million from the project.

In August, Disney revealed in a filing that ‘Black Widow’ had grossed USD 125 million on streaming, in addition to its USD 367 million box office gross.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Scarlett Johansson Los Angeles Hollywood Disney Marvel Comics Marvel Studios Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Sherlyn Chopra Hits Back At Gehana Vasisth: 'Beneath My Dignity To Give Her Any Credence'

Sherlyn Chopra Hits Back At Gehana Vasisth: 'Beneath My Dignity To Give Her Any Credence'

Kashmera Shah Gets Back At Sunita Ahuja; Says ‘Bad Daughter-In-Laws’ Have ‘Cruel Mother-In-Laws’

‘Dev Saab? Who’s That?’: Waheeda Rehman Recalls Fond Memories Of Working With ‘Decent Flirt’ Dev Anand

NCB Arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend Kunal Jani

Siddharth Roy Kapur Unanimously Re-Elected As President Of The Producers Guild Of India

Mahesh Bhupathi: Even Though Things Were Not Great Between Leander Paes and Me, There Was Still Success

Kubbra Sait's First Look From Her Hollywood Show ‘Foundation’ Goes Viral

Ali Fazal Nominated For Best Actor In The Asia Content Awards By The Busan International Film Festival

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Archana Puran Singh On Navjot Singh Sidhu's Return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show': 'Got Other Things To Do'

Archana Puran Singh On Navjot Singh Sidhu's Return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show': 'Got Other Things To Do'

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Books 100% Theatres At Diwali Leaving ‘Eternals’ And ‘Antim’ Hanging Dry?

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Books 100% Theatres At Diwali Leaving ‘Eternals’ And ‘Antim’ Hanging Dry?

Rhea Chakraborty Offered Rs 35 Lakhs Per Week For 'Bigg Boss 15': Reports

Rhea Chakraborty Offered Rs 35 Lakhs Per Week For 'Bigg Boss 15': Reports

Leander Paes: Both Our Families Tried Everything To Keep Us Together After Me and Mahesh Broke Up

Leander Paes: Both Our Families Tried Everything To Keep Us Together After Me and Mahesh Broke Up

Read More from Outlook

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside? SC Asks Farmers

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside? SC Asks Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / The protesting farmers had approached the Supreme Court to get permission for 'satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar, . The court instead asked for some 'balanced approach'.

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Outlook Web Desk / Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States is within its rights to continue drone strikes inside Afghanistan.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2, Live: India Ride On Smriti Mandhana's Century

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2, Live: India Ride On Smriti Mandhana's Century

Outlook Web Bureau / After a rain-hit Day 1 of the pink ball Test, can India build on a good start today? Follow live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women match at Carrara, Gold Coast.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement