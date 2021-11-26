Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Work In 'Downton Abbey' Director's Next Film

The actress took to social media to post the photo with BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John and the poster of her character.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Work In 'Downton Abbey' Director's Next Film
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts With BAFTA Award-Winning Director Philip John, Drops Hints For Hollywood Debut

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Work In 'Downton Abbey' Director's Next Film
2021-11-26T15:35:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 3:35 pm

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been cast in the on-screen version of Timeri N Murari's novel 'The Arrangements of Love', directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John.

The thrilled actress shared the news on social media, posting a photo with the director and thanking the film's team for choosing her. The actress said she auditioned for something, dropping hints for a move to Hollywood. The actress's big smile conveys her delight in the photograph.

 
 
 
Furthermore, the actress said that she will play Anu in the film. The story revolves around a  Welsh-Indian man's desire to rediscover his estranged father by visiting his homeland India.

Prabhu portrays a bisexual investigator with traditional parents who accompanies the protagonist on his adventure, according to sources. If the actress's important role in a Hindi OTT series brought her to a national audience, this film will undoubtedly take her spot.

The filming of 'The Arrangements of Love' will begin next year.

Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Shaakuntalam'.  She'll also be featured in a special performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise', which is set to release in December.

