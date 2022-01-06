Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan's Reaction When Somy Ali Proposed To Him After 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

Somy Ali formed a crush on Salman Khan after seeing 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' and travelled all the way from the United States to India with the goal of marrying him.

Salman Khan's Reaction When Somy Ali Proposed To Him After 'Maine Pyar Kiya'
Somy Ali and Salman Khan. | Instagram

Trending

Salman Khan's Reaction When Somy Ali Proposed To Him After 'Maine Pyar Kiya'
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T17:27:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 5:27 pm

Former actress Somy Ali, who dated Salman Khan for eight years from 1991 to 1999, revealed the cause for their breakup in a recent interview. Ali formed a crush on Salman after seeing 'Maine Pyar Kiya,' and travelled all the way from the United States to India with the aim of marrying him.

Ali mentioned that she learned a lot from Salman over their eight years of relationship, and she also remarked that his parents' lessons are phenomenal. However, Ali feels that if a person is unhappy in a relationship, it is best to end it, therefore she opted to return to America.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Ali complimented Khan for his love of animals, calling him "generous." She also praised the actor's charity efforts through his Being Human organisation. Ali said that she learned a lot not just from the actor, but also from his parents. Khan's parents, she added, maintained an open house where regular people could come and leave, and they would talk to them gently and even feed them.

Another pivotal lesson Ali learned from the Khan family is that everyone is equal for them. “They never saw any difference in religion. It is very important to learn from them,” she said.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

Ali even discussed the time she conveyed her thoughts to him during the interview. Ali stated that when the couple was on their way to Nepal, she sat right next to him and conveyed her wish to marry him by displaying him his photo. Khan informed Ali that he had a girlfriend after hearing the unexpected encounter, but the latter remained unconcerned. Ali and Khan began dating a year later, when she was 17, according to Ali.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Ali had only filmed one film with Khan during her brief stay in Bollywood, which was sadly shelved. She did, however, go on to work with Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in films.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza And Other Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute To Sidney Poiter

Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza And Other Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute To Sidney Poiter

Arranged Love | Mom, Can I Marry The Girl Of My Choice?

Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone’s Vacation PDA At St. Barts Is All Over The Internet

Ben Affleck Bids Adieu To Batman After 'The Flash'

'Baahubali's Katappa, Sathyaraj, Hospitalised In Chennai After Witnessing Serious Symptoms Of Covid-19

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Makes A Shocking Revelation About Her Mother On 'Bigg Boss 15'

Alia Bhatt Flaunts Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's Photography Skills

Fans Ask Vicky Kaushal To Stop Posting Thirstrap Pictures After Getting Married

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Divya Agarwal: Lot Of Things Need To Be Said About Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash

Divya Agarwal: Lot Of Things Need To Be Said About Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash

10 Pickup Lines On Love From Bollywood Films That Will Definitely Fetch You A Slap In Return

10 Pickup Lines On Love From Bollywood Films That Will Definitely Fetch You A Slap In Return

Swara Bhasker Thrashed A Troll Who Wished For Her Death After She Got Diagnosed Of Covid-19

Swara Bhasker Thrashed A Troll Who Wished For Her Death After She Got Diagnosed Of Covid-19

Sandalwood Star Yash's Upcoming Film 'KGF 2' Gets A New Poster

Sandalwood Star Yash's Upcoming Film 'KGF 2' Gets A New Poster

Read More from Outlook

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Assembly Polls 2022: Dates Announced, Voting To Be Held In 7 Phases Amid Covid-Scare

Assembly Polls 2022: Dates Announced, Voting To Be Held In 7 Phases Amid Covid-Scare

Outlook Web Desk / Assembly elections 2022: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for the election schedule in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

Australia's Steve Smith Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite Ashes List

Australia's Steve Smith Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite Ashes List

Koushik Paul / Australia's Steve Smith became the sixth batter to cross 3000 runs in Ashes history. Greats like Bradman, Jack Hobbs, Allan Border, Steve Waugh and David Gower are ahead of him.

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Meghna Maiti / Have you just purchased an insurance product but are confused about its features, which don’t appear to be as good as explained by the agent? Well, you may be a victim of mis-selling.

Advertisement