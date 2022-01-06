Salman Khan's Reaction When Somy Ali Proposed To Him After 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

Former actress Somy Ali, who dated Salman Khan for eight years from 1991 to 1999, revealed the cause for their breakup in a recent interview. Ali formed a crush on Salman after seeing 'Maine Pyar Kiya,' and travelled all the way from the United States to India with the aim of marrying him.

Ali mentioned that she learned a lot from Salman over their eight years of relationship, and she also remarked that his parents' lessons are phenomenal. However, Ali feels that if a person is unhappy in a relationship, it is best to end it, therefore she opted to return to America.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Ali complimented Khan for his love of animals, calling him "generous." She also praised the actor's charity efforts through his Being Human organisation. Ali said that she learned a lot not just from the actor, but also from his parents. Khan's parents, she added, maintained an open house where regular people could come and leave, and they would talk to them gently and even feed them.

Another pivotal lesson Ali learned from the Khan family is that everyone is equal for them. “They never saw any difference in religion. It is very important to learn from them,” she said.

Ali even discussed the time she conveyed her thoughts to him during the interview. Ali stated that when the couple was on their way to Nepal, she sat right next to him and conveyed her wish to marry him by displaying him his photo. Khan informed Ali that he had a girlfriend after hearing the unexpected encounter, but the latter remained unconcerned. Ali and Khan began dating a year later, when she was 17, according to Ali.

Ali had only filmed one film with Khan during her brief stay in Bollywood, which was sadly shelved. She did, however, go on to work with Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in films.