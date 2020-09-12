Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Bunty aur Babli 2' Wraps Up Shooting

The crew of Bunty Aur Babli 2 has announced that the cast has wrapped up shooting. Many members of the crew took to Twitter and Instagram to post pictures of their last day on set.

The official Twitter account of Yash Raj Films, the production house that's producing the movie put out a tweet saying, "And it's a wrap! #BuntyAurBabli2 crew wraps up shooting of the film with a fun song while maintaining safety measures."

Bunty aur Babli 2 is the sequel to the 2005 blockbuster by the same name. The prequel had Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee and Abhishek Bachchan starring in the lead roles. The film received immense love from the audience, and its superhit song Kajra Re featured the father-son Bachchan duo.

Bunty aur Babli 2 stars Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles. It is directed by Varun Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Actor Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in the sequel and will act opposite the lady lead, Rani Mukherjee. This is not the first time the Rani-Saif duo will be working together. The duo enthralled the audience with their on-screen chemistry through other big Bollywood projects like Hum Tum, Tara Rum Rum andThoda Pyar Thoda Magic.

Bunty aur Babli 2 will also witness actress Sharvari Wagh’s Bollywood debut. She was last spotted on Amazon Prime's web series, The Forgotten Army which was released earlier this year.

