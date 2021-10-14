Ram Gopal Varma: NCB Is Making Aryan Khan A 'Super Sensitive Actor'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to social media to share his views on the ongoing drug case of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Varma said that the media attention and this case has made Aryan a bigger superstar than his father.

Varma also believes that Aryan has got a bigger launch than his father Shah Rukh could have.

Contrary to what people are claiming about @iamsrk ‘s son being traumatised, I feel he’s being super sharpened due to the experiences he’s being made to go through by the NCB — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

The @iamsrk made his son a super star just by being his father but NCB is making him a SUPER SENSITIVE ACTOR by showing other side of life not controlled by his father thereby making him understand ground realities to bring in terrificness into his performances and personality — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

All genuine and intelligent fans of @iamsrk should thank the great NCB for making their SUPER STAR's son into a SUPER DUPER STAR ..As a @iamsrk 's genuine fan I just want to shout JAI NCB — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

Aryan Khan was shifted to common cell on Thursday from the quarantined barricades after his Covid 19 tests came negative.

He is currently held at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. The court will declare the verdict on his bail plea on October 20.