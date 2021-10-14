Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Ram Gopal Varma: NCB Is Making Aryan Khan A 'Super Sensitive Actor'

The filmmaker is of opinion that NCB has given Aryan Khan a launch bigger than Shah Rukh Khan ever could.

Ram Gopal Varma feels Aryan Khan is a famous star now.

2021-10-14T20:08:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 8:08 pm

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to social media to share his views on the ongoing drug case of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Varma said that the media attention and this case has made Aryan a bigger superstar than his father.

Varma also believes that Aryan has got a bigger launch than his father Shah Rukh could have.

Aryan Khan was shifted to common cell on Thursday from the quarantined barricades after his Covid 19 tests came negative.

He is currently held at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. The court will declare the verdict on his bail plea on October 20.

Outlook Web Desk Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai Art & Entertainment
