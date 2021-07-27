Raj Kundra Denied Bail, Sent To Judicial Custody For 14 days

The Bombay High Court dismissed Raj Kundra’s bail plea application and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days on Friday, in the case of producing and distributing pornographic content. Kundra’s police custody ends today.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Crime Branch officials feel that Kundra anticipated his arrest in March and had changed his phone in March to dodge the investigation.

Kundra’s wife, actor Shilpa Shetty was questioned by the Crime Branch over the weekend. According to reports, Shetty denied having any knowledge of the kind of content on the HotShots app and also defended her husband by saying that he produced erotic movies and not porn.

The Crime Branch officals have also reportedly hired an independent auditor to look into the bank accounts of the couple.

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19 in a case of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

