‘Erotica' Is Not 'Porn': Shilpa Shetty Rejects Charges Against Husband Raj Kundra In Police Questioning

Actor Shilpa Shetty has defended her husband Raj Kundra, who is accused of streaming pornographic content, when she was questioned by Mumbai police on the matter.

Police recorded Shilpa Shetty's statement on Friday evening

According to reports, Shilpa Shetty told police that ‘erotica’ is not ‘porn and maintained that her husband Kundra was not involved in producing pornographic content.

The actress has denied her involvement in the company. She also said that she was unaware of the exact nature of content on 'Hotshots' app. According to reports, Shetty said it was Kundra's brother-in-law, London-based Pradeep Bakshi, who was involved with the app.

Earlier, after a court hearing on Friday, the Crime Branch team raided the Juhu residence of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty resigned from her husband's Viaan Industries, and stepped away from her active entertainment projects involvement. She urged her fans on Friday to watch her latest comedy "Hungama 2" and not let the film "suffer" in the wake of her husband,

Raj Kundra has been arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch in the alleged pornography case and the court has extended his police custody till July 27, along with his IT Head Ryan Thrope.

