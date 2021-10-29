Puneeth Rajkumar Death: Remembering The 5 Best Movies Of The Power Star

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as Power Star, passed away a little while earlier after he suffered a massive heart attack. He was just 46. He has been one of the biggest superstars of the Kannada film industry.

Puneeth Rajkumar was known for his powerful performances. He has portrayed the lead in almost 30 films. He was praised for his work as a child actor as well in films such as ‘Vasantha Geetha’ (1980), ‘Bhagyavantha’ (1981), ‘Chalisuva Modagalu’ (1982), and ‘Eradu Nakshatragalu’ (1983).

Remembering him today, we look back at some of his most memorable performances over the years:

‘Raajakumara’ (2017)

‘Raajakumara’ is an action drama film starring Puneeth Rajkumar and actress Priya Anand. The film, directed and written by filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram, was the first to sell out 6,000 multiplex screenings within six weeks of its release.

‘Hudugaru’ (2011)

‘Hudugaru’ was directed by K Madesh and starred four actors in the key roles: actor Puneeth Rajkumar, actor Yogesh, actor Srinagar Kitty, and actress Radhika Pandit. It is a remake of the Tamil film ‘Naadodigal’, which was released in 2010. Puneeth Rajkumar got the Filmfare and SIIMA Best Actor Awards in Kannada for his performance in this film.

‘Jackie’ (2010)

‘Jackie’, directed by Duniya Soori, stars Puneeth Rajkumar and actress Bhavana in the lead roles. The film was named Best Film of 2010 at the South Filmfare Awards, and it got praise for its technical brilliance, funny lines, and melodies.

‘Arasu’ (2007)

‘Arasu’, directed by filmmaker Mahesh Babu, stars Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role. In this film, the actor portrayed the son of a business magnate. After being rejected by a girl, he abandons his inherited wealth to carve a niche for himself and make a living just by his own merit.

‘Ajay’ (2006)

‘Ajay’ is a Kannada language action film starring Puneeth Rajkumar and actress Anuradha Mehta, who made her Kannada debut with this film. The film, directed by filmmaker Meher Ramesh, was a remake of the Telugu classic ‘Okkadu’.