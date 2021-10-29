Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar Dead

The Indian film industry is in shock after the news of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's death came in. Puneeth died of a major cardiac arrest on Friday and died in Bengaluru's Vikram hospital. He was 46.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The last tweet from Puneeth, youngest son of legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, was at around 8.30 am, where he sent best wishes to the team of the film 'Bhajarangi 2'. According to a report in Times Of India, the actor was reportedly working out in his gym when he collapsed suddenly and was rushed to the hospital immediately.

Son of the legendary Kannada actor, Dr. Rajkumar, Puneeth created a massive and a fiercly loyal fan base down South. He preferred to focus on movies which not only had a strong social message but didnt lack on entertaining the audiences either.

Puneeth started acting as a child artist and has been part of several films. He won a National Award For Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in the film 'Bettada Hoovu'.

He made his debut as a leading hero in the 2002 film 'Appu', a romantic-comedy film, opposite Rakshita. The film was received well upon release and even went on to stay in theaters for over six months. While he is also referred to as ‘Powerstar’, he also earned the nickname of Appu following the release of the film.

The actor eventually moved up the ladder of stardom with films such as 'Jackie', 'Anna Bond', 'Milana', 'Rana Vikrama' and 'Raajakumara'.

Puneeth's two films 'Dvitva' and 'James' are still under production.