Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up Filming Of 'Citadel'; Calls It 'Most Intense Work'

From having a 'bring your dog to work day' to fighting London cold during the late-night shoot,the actress has been giving fans glimpses of her work on the upcoming series through Instagram posts.

Priyanka Chopra will also be seen 'The MAtrix Resurrections', next month. | Source: Instagram/@priyankachopra

outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T11:38:54+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 11:38 am

Actress Priyanka Chopra has took to social media to announce that she has officially wrapped up filming for her upcoming series, ‘Citadel’. She called it the "most intense work" as she recounted working on the project amid a difficult time due to the pandemic. Chopra also dropped some amazing BTS photos from the set along with actor Richard Madden and others.

 
 
 
It's been an intense journey for Chopra who has been giving fans glimpses of her work on the upcoming series, ‘Citadel’ through Instagram posts. From having a 'bring your dog to work day' to fighting London cold during the late-night shoot, the actress has done it all and said that it was all "worth it" as she shared a sweet note about wrapping up the show's shoot.

Her recent post included her photos with the cast and crew of the series including Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings and writer Josh Appelbaum among others.

Meanwhile, her upcoming Hollywood film is the fourth instalment in the popular ‘The Matrix’ film franchise. It was recently confirmed by the studio house producing the film, 'The Matrix Resurrections,' Chopra will play adult Sati. Chopra's participation as Sati has been rumoured for a while, but this was the first formal confirmation from the production team.

 
 
 
Last month, Warner Brothers Korea posted on Instagram the Korean posters for their English counterpart. The poster showed Priyanka Chopra alongside the title of the film and the Korean name of her character, Sati. In the caption, the hashtag Sati was also used.

Apart from ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo, Chopra has several other projects in the pipeline including Jim Strouse's 'Text For You,' and. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Keanu Reeves Los Angeles Mumbai Hollywood Bollywood
