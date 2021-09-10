Is Priyanka Chopra The Grown-Up Version Of Sati In ‘The Matrix Resurrections’?

Ever since the makers of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ released the film's first trailer online on Thursday, social media has been abuzz with many marvelling at the comebacks of Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss as Neo and Trinity respectively. Actor Priyanka Chopra too had a blink-and-a-miss appearance in the trailer, which piqued the interest of the fans. Many were quick to jump to the conclusion that PeeCee will be playing the role of Sati in the fourth instalment of the film franchise.

Who Is Sati?

Sati first appeared in the second instalment in the franchise. She meets Keanu Reeves’ Neo at the Mobile Avenue -- a separate virtual world controlled by the the Trainman as a smuggling portal for exile programs to get into the Matrix and vice versa-- where her Sati’s parents, that is her creators, Rama-Kandra and Kamala, inform Neo that Sati was created out of love. Sati is then later seen under the care of The Oracle who predicts that she would have a big impact on the humans and the machine in the future.

Will Sati Be The New Oracle?

Fans have been guessing that Priyanka Chopra is the grown up version of Sati, thereby concluding that she might be the Oracle’ in this new instalment. While nothing is clear as yet, the trailerPeeCee is wearing glasses and closes a book, as Neo leaves, after having a possible conversation between the two. The actor’s nervous yet excited smile has led many to believe that she is playing Sati, who as the other Oracle predicted, might play a big role in the fourth instalment.

The trailer, apart from several action-packed scenes also showcased several emotional scenes, including the one where Carrie Ann Moss’ Trinity asks Neo, if they have ever met before. Trinity was Neo’s partner in the first three instalments.

Some other highlights from the trailer, as reported, included Neo looking at an older version of himself in a mirror while the song ‘White Rabbit’ by Jefferson Airplane played in the background and Neo aKa Thomas Anderson (his original name in the trilogy), in a therapy session with actor Neil Patrick Harris’ character.

Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, has penned and directed the new project.

