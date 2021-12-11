Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Nick Jonas Fears He Is Not A Good Husband To Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who tied the knot in Umaid Bhavan in Rajasthan following Hindu and Christina traditions and rituals, marked their third wedding anniversary on December 1 this year.

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. | Instagram/ @priyankachopra

2021-12-11T20:14:16+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 8:14 pm

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas recently announced a new documentary mini-series called 'Moments Between the Moments.' The Jonas Brothers travelled on the 'Remember This Tour' with a crew who captured some remarkable off-stage moments. The series, which debuted its first episode on December 7, will give viewers an inside look at their thrilling trip.

A fan page on Instagram posted a snippet from the second episode titled 'Secret Ingredient.' It shows Nick Jonas opening up about the things that frighten him. The American singer-actor, who comes from a close-knit family, expresses his concern about not being a decent husband to Priyanka Chopra.

In the video, the 29-year-old said, “I fear not being a good husband, brother, son. The most important thing to me in the world is my family. The way that I treat them, how I show them love and respect. We all have our own way of giving and receiving love."

 The first episode of the docuseries titled 'A Year Of Firsts' shows some behind-the-scenes moments from the Jonas Brothers’ show at Boston’s Fenway Park. The episode lets the viewers in on the many bumps the musician brothers faced along the journey. On Facebook, the Jonas Brothers shared the episode in which Nick Jonas said, “My mantra for 2021 was ‘a year of firsts.’ Did a Super Bowl commercial this year, first time, hosted and performed on SNL for the first time, got to play Fenway Park, the list goes on."

 
 
 
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra marked their third wedding anniversary on December 1 this year. The power couple, who tied the knot in Umaid Bhavan in Rajasthan following Hindu and Christina traditions and rituals, celebrated three years of marriage in London. 

 
 
 
The duo will together host a sangeet-themed dance reality show, 'Sangeet Project,' to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

