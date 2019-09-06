Priyanka Chopra Paints The Town Red As She Attends Vanity Fair's Best Dressed Party

﻿
Priyanka Chopra stole the show as she made the streets of New York her runaway while attending Vanity Fair's Best Dressed Party. The actress opted for a ruby red strapless floral lace ankle-length dress

06 September 2019
Priyanka Chopra joins Harry Styles, Gigi Hadid, David Beckham and more in Vanity Fair's Best Dressed List of 2019.
2019-09-06T11:15:58+0530

After making history as the first couple to be named in the Best Dressed List for People magazine, Priyanka Chopra has made it to another prestigious list of Best Dressed, sans Nick Jonas! In Vanity Fair's Best Dressed List of 2019, Priyanka joins fashion icons like Harry Styles, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Diane Keaton and more. While PeeCee's favourite designers' list includes Chanel, Dior, The Row, Attico and Peter Do, her most prized possession is her mangalsutra, which she describes as, "the necklace a groom ties around the bride’s neck."

At the recently held Vanity Fair's Best Dressed Party, Priyanka painted the town red while making the streets of New York her runway. PeeCee dazzled in a ruby red strapless floral lace ankle-length dress which bore a red satin bow at the bust and showed off her hourglass figure. Black pumps, a simple black clutch and ruby red earrings accentuated the classy attire to perfection and shone major spotlight on her gorgeous dress. The Sky is Pink star opted for classic red lips and defined eyes while her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun.

(Source: pinkvilla.com)

  

