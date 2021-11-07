Priyanka Chopra, Kal Penn Dance To 'Mundian Tu' And Other Desi Hits At Lilly Singh's Diwali Bash

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Kal Penn and many others posted photos on Sunday, from the Diwali bash hosted by popular actor-comedian Lilly Singh.

Chopra was dressed in a Sabyasachi kurta and pants, paired with a dupatta, she completed her look with retro sunglasses and a green necklace, which looked like Chopra was inspired by veteran actor Zeenat Aman’s iconic look from the film ‘Dum Maaro Dum’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Several guests posted videos and photos from the paty, which also saw several stars, Other guests who were at the party included Mindy Kaling, Kunal Nayyar, Tyra Banks and Brenda Song amongst others, attend the bash.

In another video, popular musician Tesher, made the guests including Priyanka Chopra and Kal Penn dance to the beat of his hit single ‘Jalebi Baby’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tesher (@tesherrrr)

One of the guests posted a video in which, Singh, Chopra and Penn were seen dancing to the popular track ‘Mundian To Bach Ke’ by Panjabi MC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ðÂÂÂ (@jerryxmimi)

In a story shared by Chopra herself, she thanked the party host Lilly Singh, and wrote, “"Thank you @lilly for such an amazing night." Lilly replied to the video on her Instagram Stories, “Ayeee you know how I roll.”

On Diwali, Priyanka Chopra had hosted a Diwali party at her own house, which was also attended by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.