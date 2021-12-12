Pics From Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Mehendi Ceremony Go Viral!

Pictures of mehendi ceremeony of the upcoming wedding of Indian TV actor Ankita Lokhande and her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain, went viral on the Internet on Saturday evening. Photos from their lavish wedding ceremony have taken social media by storm as the soon bride-to-be looks nothing less than a dream come true.

In the photos Lokhande looks dazzling in a stunning indo-western attire as she poses alongside her Mehendi artist. The bride-to-be can be seen beaming with joy in the photos. In another post shared by prominent Mehendi artist Veena, Lokhande can be seen donning a traditional Maharashtrian saree. Going by the photos, it seems that the popular TV actress is enjoying the time of her life.

Apart from family, friends and industry colleagues, the duo has also invited the Governor of Maharashtra for their wedding. On Monday, the couple visited the Governor’s office to hand over the invites and while doing so they also clicked a few photos to give fans a sneak peek of their meeting.

In the photos, the Lokhande looks ethereal in a white saree while Jain shares an infectious smile in formal wear. The post sees them giving the invitation to the reputed personnel and also having a quick chat with them.

As per reports, the two will tie the knot on December 14.

Meanwhile, recently the actress has been admitted to a hospital ahead of her big day, after it was reported that Lokhande was taken to a suburban hospital yesterday night owing to a leg injury. “Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors," a source said.

(With Inputs From PinkVilla)