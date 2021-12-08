Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Admitted To Hospital; Advised Bed Rest Ahead Of Wedding With Vicky Jain

Television actress Ankita Lokhande reportedly sprained her leg and was rushed to the hospital ahead of her wedding to her boyfriend and businessman Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande Admitted To Hospital; Advised Bed Rest Ahead Of Wedding With Vicky Jain
Television actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. | Instagram/@ankitalokhande

Trending

Ankita Lokhande Admitted To Hospital; Advised Bed Rest Ahead Of Wedding With Vicky Jain
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T16:32:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 4:32 pm

Ankita Lokhande's wedding with businessman Vicky Jain had everyone's attention, but according to the latest reports, the actress has been admitted to a hospital ahead of her big day.

Pinkvilla stated on Wednesday, December 8, that Lokhande was taken to a suburban hospital yesterday night owing to a leg injury.

“Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors," a source said.

Lokhande and Jain's wedding will take place from December 12 to 14.

The soon-to-be-married couple can be seen performing puja together in a video shared by Lokhande on Instagram. The video gained a lot of traction among fans and well-wishers.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Lokhande captioned the video as “Togetherness! Thank you @imtanmaykhutal for capturing these beautiful memories #preweddingfestivities #AnVikikahani."

Jain and Lokhande recently celebrated three years of being in a relationship. In the year 2018, the couple started dating. Lokhande wrote a message for her husband to be, Jain on Instagram to commemorate their bond. 

She stated “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow.”

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai India Celebrity Wedding Entertainment Actor/Actress Marriage Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Lauds Katrina Kaif For Breaking Sexist Norms

Kangana Ranaut Lauds Katrina Kaif For Breaking Sexist Norms

Happy Birthday Dharmendra! A Look At His Best Films Beyond 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke'

Ahan Shetty's Girlfriend Tania Shroff Shares Romantic Photo; Father Suniel Shetty Reacts

Hema Malini Says Husband Dharmendra Used To Write Urdu Shayaris For Her

Vir Das To Create And Feature In American Country Music Comedy Series Titled 'Country Eastern'

Tom Holland Reveals What He Enjoyed In Previous 'Spider-Man' Films- Details Here

Aishwarya Rai Couldn't Understand Abhishek Bachchan Due To His 'Thick Accent' When They First Met

Did You Know? 'Gadar' Was Filmed At Amritsar Railway Station With A Real Crowd

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case

2021 People's Choice Awards: And The Winners Are....

2021 People's Choice Awards: And The Winners Are....

Mahesh Manjrekar Feels 'Jealous' Of Actors Like Pankaj Tripathi

Mahesh Manjrekar Feels 'Jealous' Of Actors Like Pankaj Tripathi

After VicKat Goes Viral, Here Are Five Other Popular Couple Monikers Given By Fans

After VicKat Goes Viral, Here Are Five Other Popular Couple Monikers Given By Fans

Read More from Outlook

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was reportedly flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Obituary | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Obituary | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Outlook Web Desk / General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat holds the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy debut in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

Outlook Web Desk / IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter is one of the most advanced military aircraft equipped with advanced technology to help it to traverse adverse climatic and war situations.

Advertisement