Ankita Lokhande Admitted To Hospital; Advised Bed Rest Ahead Of Wedding With Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande's wedding with businessman Vicky Jain had everyone's attention, but according to the latest reports, the actress has been admitted to a hospital ahead of her big day.

Pinkvilla stated on Wednesday, December 8, that Lokhande was taken to a suburban hospital yesterday night owing to a leg injury.

“Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors," a source said.

Lokhande and Jain's wedding will take place from December 12 to 14.

The soon-to-be-married couple can be seen performing puja together in a video shared by Lokhande on Instagram. The video gained a lot of traction among fans and well-wishers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Lokhande captioned the video as “Togetherness! Thank you @imtanmaykhutal for capturing these beautiful memories #preweddingfestivities #AnVikikahani."

Jain and Lokhande recently celebrated three years of being in a relationship. In the year 2018, the couple started dating. Lokhande wrote a message for her husband to be, Jain on Instagram to commemorate their bond.

She stated “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow.”