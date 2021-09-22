Ankita Lokhande’s Romantic Pic With Boyfriend Vicky Jain Goes Viral

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been getting a lot of praise from all over for her superb portrayal of Archana in the reboot of ‘Pavitra Rishta’. During one of the interviews, her co-star Shaheer Sheikh hinted at the fact that Lokhande might be getting hitched soon to her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain. Now, taking to social media, she has shared a cute picture of them, which adds fuel to the rumours of their wedding.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Recalls What Sushant Singh Rajput Said After ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ Bombed At The Box-Office

Lokhande shared the picture and captioned it as, “Don’t underestimate the beauty of gods love story for you. He can do more than you ask or imagine. #truestory (sic).” Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Jain and Lokhande have been dating for quite some time now. While they had initially kept the relationship a hush hush one, but soon afterwards when the stories started coming out, they didn’t dodge the media and always used to be quite open about their bonding. On the work front, the two have been pushing each other in their respective careers to attain their bests.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande: I Feel For The Fans Missing Sushant Singh Rajput As Manav In 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0'

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande: With OTT, The Demand Has Increased For Better Acting, Better Characters, And Better Content