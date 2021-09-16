Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Ankita Lokhande Recalls What Sushant Singh Rajput Said After ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ Bombed At The Box-Office

Ankita Lokhande Recalls What Sushant Singh Rajput Said After ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ Bombed At The Box-Office

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ didn’t fare that well at the box-office. His ‘Pavitra Rishta’ co-star Ankita Lokhande recalls an incident about what SSR had said regarding the movie being ahead of its times.

Ankita Lokhande Recalls What Sushant Singh Rajput Said After ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ Bombed At The Box-Office
Sushant Singh Rajput And Ankita Lokhande | Instagram

Trending

Ankita Lokhande Recalls What Sushant Singh Rajput Said After ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ Bombed At The Box-Office
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T21:46:27+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 9:46 pm

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been garnering a lot of praise from all over for the brilliant reprisal of her character Archana in the reboot of ‘Pavitra Rishta’. Shaheer Sheikh plays the character of Manav, which was earlier played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani. Remembering SSR, Lokhande reveals an interesting story from the time when ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ (2015) had released and not fared too well at the ticket windows.

Lokhande says, “I remember when ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ had come of Sushant (Singh Rajput), it did not work that well at the box-office. Sushant had stated that time itself that 'Keep a lookout. This film might not have a market in today's time, but in 10-years-time, people will look forward to and respect such kinds of stories and filmmaking.' The way it was made was very realistic cinema. It was kind of what today's audience wants. They have that mental understanding to watch something like that.”

Lokhande was commenting on the fact that OTT has changed the way audiences perceive content nowadays, and that is probably one of the reasons why her latest show ‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’ has been released on Zee5 and not on TV.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande: I Feel For The Fans Missing Sushant Singh Rajput As Manav In 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0'

Tags

Prateek Sur Sushant Singh Rajput Mumbai Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood OTT Platforms Over the Top (OTT) OTT Devices Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Akshara Singh: We Should Have Circled And Bear-Hugged Sidharth Shukla And Shenaaz Gill

Akshara Singh: We Should Have Circled And Bear-Hugged Sidharth Shukla And Shenaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill’s Fans Rejoice As Diljit Dosanjh Shares An Update On Her Upcoming Film ‘Honsla Rakh’

Shilpa Shetty On Raj Kundra’s Porn Racket: I Was Too Busy With My Own Work To Be Aware Of What He Was Upto

Tara Sutaria: I Completely Disagree When People Say It’s Not Ideal To Do A Two-Heroine Project

'I Consider Myself As A Working Actor With A Normal Life,' Says Konkona Sen Sharma

Former Mr India Manoj Patil Attempts Suicide After Blaming Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan For Harassment

Angelina Jolie Visits White House To Discuss Violence Against Women Act

Ganesh Chaturthi: Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya And Other TV Stars Say Goodbye To Ganpati

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Krushna Abhishek ‘Distressed’ With Ongoing Family Feud; Wants ‘Govinda Mamu And Sunita Mami To Forgive Him’

Krushna Abhishek ‘Distressed’ With Ongoing Family Feud; Wants ‘Govinda Mamu And Sunita Mami To Forgive Him’

Usha Uthup Wishes RD Burman Was 'Alive' To Witness 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch

Usha Uthup Wishes RD Burman Was 'Alive' To Witness 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch

Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Eliminated In Midnight Eviction

Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Eliminated In Midnight Eviction

Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary Says Family Was Affected By Rumours Of Her Death

Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary Says Family Was Affected By Rumours Of Her Death

Read More from Outlook

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Kohli has decided he will continue to lead the Indian cricket team in Tests and one-day internationals. India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

Outlook Web Desk / Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state along with five ministers of state with independent charge.

FM Sitharaman Announced Setting Up Of National Asset Reconstruction Company

FM Sitharaman Announced Setting Up Of National Asset Reconstruction Company

Outlook Business Team / Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 16 announced that the Cabinet has approved a central government guarantee of up to Rs 30,600 crore to back security receipts to be issued by National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). The guarantee would be valid for a period of five years. Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) generally buy distressed assets with a 15 per cent cash payment and 85 per cent in security receipts.

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Harish Manav / Haryana government constituted a state-level committee to hold discussions with the farmers’ and farmers’ unions regarding the ongoing blockade of NH-44 by protesting farmers.

Advertisement