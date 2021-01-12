Aaron Sorkin's 'Being the Ricardos' Might Star Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem

Academy award-winning actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to helm filmmaker Aaron Sorkin's next project, titled "Being the Ricardos".

The biopic will pivot around the relationship between Hollywood Icon Lucille Ball and Cuban-American actor Desi Arnaz, the fabled "I Love Lucy" stars. If negotiations work out, Kidman will play the Hollywood star with Bardem essaying the role of her husband.

According to Deadline, Sorkin has penned the screenplay and will direct the film for Amazon Studios and Escape Artists.

The story will take place during a production week on the set of “I Love Lucy", starting with a Monday table read through an audience shoot on Friday.

"Ball and Arnaz will face challenges that could end their careers and their marriage," the logline reads.

Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing the movie.

Executive producers are Jenna Block, David Bloomfield, Stuart Besser, Lucie Arnaz, Desi Arnaz Jr, and Lauren Lohman. P

With PTI inputs

