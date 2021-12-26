Naveen Polishetty All Set To Work With Anushka Shetty In His Next Film

Actor Naveen Polishetty said on Sunday that he will work on a Telugu film with 'Baahubali' heroine Anushka Shetty. On Polishetty's 32nd birthday, the actor's casting in the as-yet-untitled film was announced.

The movie is directed by Mahesh Babu P and backed by UV Creations.

The official Twitter handle of UV Creations announced Polishety's casting in the film and also wished him a happy birthday. Take a look at their tweet here:

The 'Jathi Ratnalu' star shared the tweet and wrote that he was thrilled to team up with Shetty for the project.

"Super excited to announce my next film with @UV_Creations And mighty excited to work with @MsAnushkaShetty, who is one of my fav actors :) Directed by #MaheshP. Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in," he wrote.

On her 40th birthday on November 7, Anushka Shetty had announced her collaboration with Mahesh Babu P. Anushka Shetty wrote, "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial. Smile Always, Always Forever."

Polishetty made his debut as a lead in 2019 with the Telugu comedy-thriller 'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.' The same year, he made his Hindi debut with Nitesh Tiwari's National Award-winning film 'Chhichhore.' In 2021, he starred in the comedy film 'Jathi Ratnalu,' which emerged as a major successful film at the box office.

[With Inputs From PTI]