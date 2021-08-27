Mumbai Police Transfers Big B’s Bodyguard After Reports Suggested He Earns Rs 1.5 Crore Every Year

Just hours after reports came out on Friday morning suggesting that Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard, Jitendra Shinde, earns Rs 1.5 Crore every year, the Mumbai Police transferred constable Shinde to a police station in South Mumbai.

According to a report in India Today, a departmental inquiry has also been initiated by the Mumbai Police to look into the matter and investigate if the reported money was being earned by some other bodyguard or Shinde, who has been with the actor since 2015.

According to the report, Shinde has denied receiving the sum as his salary, and also informed the Police that his wife runs a security agency, in her name, which provide private security to celebrities.

Bachchan who is a ‘X’ security holder, is entitled to a maximum of two police constables as his bodyguards. Shinde, as many reports have noted, was the 78-year-old’s favourite bodyguard and was almost like Bachchan's shadow, since 2015.

