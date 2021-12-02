Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Arpita Khan says she hasn't got the invitation

Stars such as Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal are among the guests at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Arpita Khan says she hasn't got the invitation
More updates from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding come out. | Instagram

Trending

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Arpita Khan says she hasn't got the invitation
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T18:15:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 6:15 pm

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have been the talk of the town due to their wedding reports, may marry today or on Friday in a court ceremony in Mumbai.

A source close to the couple told Pinkvilla, "Katrina and Vicky will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai attended by both their families. If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act). The couple will have three witnesses to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding. After their court marriage, Vicky and Katrina are expected to fly to Rajasthan over the weekend with their family and friends for the wedding and other events."

Salman Khan and his family are also said to have been invited to the wedding. In an interview with India Today, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who is also a close friend of Katrina Kaif, said, "We haven't got any invite for the wedding."

After the judicial marriage, according to several media reports. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will head to Rajasthan for their wedding celebrations, which will be held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. According to reports, the rumoured pair will wear Sabyasachi ensembles.

Stars such as Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal are among the guests at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

According to reports, the stars began dating in 2019. Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed the actors' relationship earlier this year on Zoom's chat show 'By Invite Only', saying, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Karan Johar Salman Khan Mumbai Celebrity Wedding Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Jeffrey Archer, Arundhati Roy And Wendy Doniger To Grace The Kerala Literature Festival In 2022

Jeffrey Archer, Arundhati Roy And Wendy Doniger To Grace The Kerala Literature Festival In 2022

'Mirzapur' Actor Bramha Mishra Found Dead In Versova Residence

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty Faints In Karan Kundrra's Arms After Intense Fight With Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Cobie Smulders To Reprise Role Of Maria Hill In The Upcoming Series 'Secret Invasion'

Karan Johar Crops out Kangana Ranaut From 'Ungli' Poster, Faces Backlash From Netizens

'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi Prakash Claims Jiju Ritesh Made Her Feel 'Uncomfortable'

Juhi Chawla Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction When KKR Loses An IPL Match

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Her First Thoughts After Reading 'The Matrix' Script

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Appreciates Mini Mathur's Support for '83'

Deepika Padukone Appreciates Mini Mathur's Support for '83'

Dwayne Johnson Screams 'Holy Sh*t' As 'Red Notice' Becomes Netflix's Most-Watched Film

Dwayne Johnson Screams 'Holy Sh*t' As 'Red Notice' Becomes Netflix's Most-Watched Film

Aamir Khan Reunites With Kiran Rao To Celebrate Birthday Of Their Son

Aamir Khan Reunites With Kiran Rao To Celebrate Birthday Of Their Son

Mumbai Police Uses Scene From Ranveer Singh's '83' To Remind People About Covid Protocols

Mumbai Police Uses Scene From Ranveer Singh's '83' To Remind People About Covid Protocols

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The Omicron variant was first spotted in Botswana on November 9. Since then, the variant has spread to several countries but has not yet impacted Covid-19 numbers.

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

Mumbai Test: Who Will Kohli Replace In IND's XI Vs NZ?

Mumbai Test: Who Will Kohli Replace In IND's XI Vs NZ?

Jayanta Oinam / With Virat Kohli making a return and rain forecast in Mumbai, India will be forced to make changes. Here's a look at India's likely XI.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

Advertisement