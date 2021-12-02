Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Arpita Khan says she hasn't got the invitation

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have been the talk of the town due to their wedding reports, may marry today or on Friday in a court ceremony in Mumbai.

A source close to the couple told Pinkvilla, "Katrina and Vicky will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai attended by both their families. If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act). The couple will have three witnesses to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding. After their court marriage, Vicky and Katrina are expected to fly to Rajasthan over the weekend with their family and friends for the wedding and other events."

Salman Khan and his family are also said to have been invited to the wedding. In an interview with India Today, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who is also a close friend of Katrina Kaif, said, "We haven't got any invite for the wedding."

After the judicial marriage, according to several media reports. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will head to Rajasthan for their wedding celebrations, which will be held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. According to reports, the rumoured pair will wear Sabyasachi ensembles.

Stars such as Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal are among the guests at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding.

According to reports, the stars began dating in 2019. Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed the actors' relationship earlier this year on Zoom's chat show 'By Invite Only', saying, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."