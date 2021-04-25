Milind Soman Replies To Those Who Ask Him How He Contracted Covid-19 'If He's So Fit'

Actor Milind Soman had contracted Covid-19 in March and recovered from it earlier this month.

Milind has quite a bit of a reputation for being a fitness enthusiast. He often posts pictures and videos of himself working out alone or with his wife Ankita Konwar.

However, on Saturday, Soman revealed in an Instagram post that people still ask him how he "got infected if he is so fit."

In his latest post, Milind Soman, 55, wrote: "People still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit. Fitness and health, if good, will help you deal with the virus so that you are not sick, but can't stop you from getting infected. Anybody can get infected. Not everybody infected will get sick."

He added that if you "don't have health, then nothing else matters".

Referring to the record spike in fresh Covid-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic, Milind Soman wrote: "People ask me why I talk about health so much when some people don't have food to eat. I say if you don't have health, nothing else matters very much. Health is seldom a question of time or money. Most of the infections and hospitalizations in the second wave are from high rises, not slums. To be healthy you need to be aware. And you need to make at least 10% of the effort you put into your job. Or your social life."

In his post, the actor also shared that a friend of his died of Covid-19 on Friday. "It was quite a shock. He was around 40 with a young child," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Milind Soman had shared the news about getting infected on March 26. "Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98 degrees,' read an excerpt from his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

He tested negative for the virus on April 5, when his 14-day quarantine period ended. "Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity," he had written in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Milind Soman was last seen in the web series Paurashpur.

