Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone’s Vacation PDA At St. Barts Is All Over The Internet

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Camila Morrone were all over each other while on a vacation. Their pictures have gone viral all over social media.

The couple was recently spotted vacationing on the beach. | Instagram

2022-01-08T18:12:57+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 6:12 pm

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend and model Camila Morrone have been vacationing on the beaches of St. Barts. The couple was photographed enjoying a dip together and their PDA moments have now gone viral.

As they enjoyed themselves in the Caribbean sea, the 'Don't Look Up' actor couldn't keep his hands off Morrone. they splashed around flirtatiously in the sun, DiCaprio was spotted lifting Morrone into his arms.  

For the beach look, the model wore a two-piece black bikini, while the actor went topless and wore only blue swimming shorts and sunglasses. 

They were also seen riding a water scooter and subsequently joining a group of friends on the sands of the beach, where they were photographed dancing and eating lunch.

Both DiCaprio and Morrone have allegedly been dating since 2017. An unnamed source told E! News in November 2021 that DiCaprio has finally become more open to the idea of publicizing their romance.

"Leo has even been showing more affection to Cami when they're out," the insider said. "They look very happy and relaxed together." 

The source added, "Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys...He does really like his life with her and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be."

In February 2020, DiCaprio and Morrone made their first public appearance as a couple when they sat together in the front row of the Oscars, where Leonardo received a nomination for his starring performance in 'Once Upon a Time. in Hollywood.'

 

The actor made his OTT debut this year in the movie ‘Don't Look Up’. He plays the role of Dr. Randall Mindy, an astronomer.

