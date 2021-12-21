Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Kapil Dev Paid Around Rs 5 Crore to Share His Story for Ranveer Singh's '83'?

Reports suggest that the makers of '83' paid approximately Rs 15 crore to the original winning team, with approximately Rs 5 crore going to cricketer Kapil Dev himself, ahead of the film's release.

Former cricketer Kapil Dev and actor Ranveer Singh | Instagram/@83thefilm

2021-12-21T22:37:13+05:30
Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 10:37 pm

Actor Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama, '83', which recreates a nail-biting moment from the 1983 World Cup final at Lord's, in which India defeated West Indies to win their first Cricket World Cup, will be released in theatres on December 24.

Singh essays the role of former India team captain Kapil Dev in the long-delayed project. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin plays cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, actor Jatin Sarna plays cricketer Yashpal Sharma, actor Saqib Saleem plays cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, actor Dhairya Karwa plays cricketer Ravi Shastri, actor Jiiva plays cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth, actor Harrdy Sandhu plays cricketer Madan Lal, actor Ammy Virk plays cricketer Balwinder Sandhu, actor Sahil Khattar plays cricketer Syed Kirmani, actor Chirag Patil plays cricketer Sandeep Patil, actor Pankaj Tripathi also plays the team's manager, PR Man Singh.

Ahead of the film's release, it has been revealed that the makers of '83' paid approximately Rs 15 crore to the original winning team, with approximately Rs 5 crore going to Kapil Dev himself, according to Bollywood Hungama.com.

“Before making the film it is important to acquire the rights of the subject and the individual stories of the players the film is based on, especially when it revolves around real-life people of incidents. Keeping this in mind, (makers) paid the original winning team of the 1983 World Cup approximately Rs 15 crore, while Kapil Dev walked away with the lion’s share of around Rs 5 crore for his go-ahead," read the report.

The trailer for '83' was shown earlier this week at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Singh watched the trailer with '83' director Kabir Khan and his wife and actress Deepika Padukone, who became emotional during the moment.

 
 
 
Singh and Padukone recently walked the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The couple was there to promote their film '83', which was shown at the festival. On the red carpet with them were director Kabir Khan, his actor-wife Mini Mathur, Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Dev, and former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

