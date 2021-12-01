Kangana Ranaut Files FIR, Alleging Threats In Connection With Her Posts On Farmer Protests

Actress Kangana Ranaut announced on Tuesday that she had filed an FIR after getting threats in response to her posts about farmer protests.

Ranaut, who has been harshly critical of the farmers' movement and at times inflammatory, issued a lengthy message in Hindi on Instagram.

Over her recent posts, the actor claims she has been "constantly receiving" threats from "disruptive forces."

"I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. One man from Bathinda openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of these types of threats. I will continue to speak against those who conspire against the country and terrorist forces, be it Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad dreaming of forming Khalistan," Ranaut said.

The actress also included a snapshot of herself and her mother during their recent trip to Amritsar's Golden Temple.

"Democracy is the biggest strength of our country. The government may be of any party, but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity, and fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion, or group," Ranaut said.

The 34-year-old actor also asked interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to direct Charanjit Singh Channi's Punjab government to take action on her allegation after sharing a copy of the FIR.

"I would also like to remind Congress President Sonia ji that you are also a woman and your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your chief minister of Punjab to take immediate action on threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces. I have registered an FIR with the police against the threats and I hope the Punjab government will take action soon," Ranaut said.

The star claimed that the threats she has received are motivated by politics.

[With Inputs From PTI]