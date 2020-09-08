Undeterred by threats daring her to enter Mumbai, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has stuck to her plan and left for Mumbai from her residence at Manali.

Earlier, Ranaut took to social media to declare that no one could deter her from visiting Mumbai. Ranaut was responding to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who had used a derogatory slur against the Bollywood actress for her comments comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Ranaut dared the Shiv Sena MP and said that his threats will not stop her from arriving in Mumbai on September 9 as per her earlier schedule.

On Monday, heeding the advice of the Himachal Pradesh government, the Centre had provided Ranaut with Y+ category security after her father Amardeep Singh Ranaut had written to the Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police conveying his worries for his daughter’s safety.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had also gone on record to assert that Ranaut, being “a daughter of Himachal Pradesh”, will be provided with security by the state government whenever she resides in the state.

On Monday, Ranaut had also tweeted about her office being raided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and raised apprehensions about it being demolished without following the rule of law.

Despite being granted security by the Centre, Ranaut’s father had expressed his apprehensions over his daughter’s security while she stayed in Maharashtra. According to local media reports, Ranaut’s father expressed concerns over his daughter being subjected to harassment by the Maharashtra government, for her allegations against the "movie mafia" and for her comment on Mumbai city.

