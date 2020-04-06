'Jo Darr Gaya Samjho Woh Bachch Gaya': Salman Khan Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic has terrified him and it has been nearly three weeks since he last met his father, writer Salim Khan.
Salman, who is currently at his Panvel farmhouse, shared a video on Twitter along with his actor-brother Sohail Khan's son, Nirvan, and said they had gone to the farmhouse for a few days, but had to stay there because of the nationwide lockdown.
"Hum toh darr gaye (we got scared). I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home (Galaxy Apartments),” he said in the video.
Be Home n Be Safe @NirvanKhan15 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/3erbteJtz6— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 5, 2020
Quoting a dialogue from Bollywood classic “Sholay”, penned by his father Salim and Javed Akhtar, Salman said, “You remember the dialogue, 'Jo darr gaya samjho woh mar gaya' (the one who gets scared, dies), it does not apply here in this situation. We are sacred and bravely admit that. Please don't be brave in this situation."
The 54-year-old actor said the dialogue which suits the current times is, "Jo darr gaya samjho woh bachch gaya (the one who gets scared, saves himself)."
"And also save the lives of others around him. Moral of the story: We are all scared," he added.
As of Monday morning, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 4067 in India with the pandemic claiming 109 lives.
(PTI)
