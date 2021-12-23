Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

James Franco Admits To Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Says He Had Sex Addiction

James Franco, who has been nominated for an Academy Award, said that while teaching at his acting school, he “did sleep with students, and that was wrong.”

James Franco Admits To Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Says He Had Sex Addiction
Actor James Franco. | Instagram

Trending

James Franco Admits To Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Says He Had Sex Addiction
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T14:53:02+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 2:53 pm

James Franco, an Oscar nominee, has admitted to sleeping with students at an acting school he used to run, claiming he had a sex addiction, and has worked to modify his conduct in recent years.

In excerpts from 'The Jess Cagle Podcast' made public on Wednesday, Franco, 43, said that while teaching, he “did sleep with students, and that was wrong.” He said he did not begin the school to attract women for sexual purposes.

“I suppose at the time, my thinking was if it’s consensual, okay,” he added in the podcast. “At the time I was not clearheaded.”

Franco's statements were his first prolonged response to allegations filed against him nearly four years ago when the Los Angeles Times reported that five women had accused Franco of inappropriate behaviour.

Later, in October 2019, two women filed a civil suit against the “Pineapple Express” star, accusing him of taking advantage of aspiring actors at his now-defunct acting school and duping young women into filming graphic sex sequences.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Franco said that he acquired a sex addiction after overcoming an alcohol addiction that he had developed at an early age. “It’s such a powerful drug,” he said. “I got hooked on it for 20 more years. The insidious part of that is that I stayed sober from alcohol all that time.”

Franco co-hosted the Oscars in 2011 and was nominated for his role in "127 Hours" in the 2012 ceremony.

According to records filed in Los Angeles Superior Court this year, the actor agreed to pay $2.2 million to resolve the civil action brought in 2019.

Franco also revealed in the podcast interview that he has been in treatment from sex addiction since 2016 and that since the claims against him, he has "been doing a lot of work" and "changing who I was."

“I didn’t want to hurt people,” he said.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Los Angeles Hollywood Alcohol Consumption Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shefali Shah To Play Surgeon In Upcoming Medical Drama 'Human'

Shefali Shah To Play Surgeon In Upcoming Medical Drama 'Human'

'Chiggy Wiggy' Success, Kylie Minogue Wants To Sing For Bollywood Once Again

Hrithik Roshan To Be Seen With ‘Shoot The Hero’ Star Samantha Lockwood In His Next?

Shruti Hassan On Father Kamal Hassan's Covid-19 Diagnosis: He Was Super Safe But Still Contracted It

SS Thaman Squashes Reports Saying He Bagged Music For ‘Radhe Shyam’

Five Highest-Grossing Films Of 2021: Chinese Films Win The Global Box Office Collections

Amidst Omicron Threat 40000 Fans To Attend Trailer Launch Event Of Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pens A Sweet Note For Her Parents Post Panama Paper Controversy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Seen On Set For First Time After Aryan Khan's Bail- See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan Seen On Set For First Time After Aryan Khan's Bail- See Pic

Priyadarshan: I Have To Change My Writing Style Now To Compete With Youngster

Priyadarshan: I Have To Change My Writing Style Now To Compete With Youngster

Rise Of Omicron Cases Forces TV Celebs To Cancel Their Plans For The Holiday Season

Rise Of Omicron Cases Forces TV Celebs To Cancel Their Plans For The Holiday Season

Gurpreet Bedi To Tie The Knot With Beau Kapil Arya; Shares Haldi And Mehendi Photos

Gurpreet Bedi To Tie The Knot With Beau Kapil Arya; Shares Haldi And Mehendi Photos

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

Outlook Web Desk / There was a bomb blast in a washroom of the Ludhiana district court while the court was still functioning. Several people have been injured and two are dead.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement