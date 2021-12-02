Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Her First Thoughts After Reading 'The Matrix' Script

Jada Pinkett Smith, the actress who played Niobe in 'The Matrix,' recounts her initial response after seeing the film's storyboard.

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Her First Thoughts After Reading 'The Matrix' Script
Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Her First Thoughts After Reading The Matrix Script | Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith

Trending

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Her First Thoughts After Reading 'The Matrix' Script
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T16:11:49+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 4:11 pm

Jada Pinkett Smith describes her response to reading the script for 'The Matrix'. The actress played Niobe, a member of the Resistance and captain of the ships Logos and Logos II, in the second and third 'Matrix' films, 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions'. Will Smith, Pinkett Smith's husband, was originally considered for the lead part of Neo, which went to Keanu Reeves. Both have returned for 'The Matrix Resurrections', a reimagining of the franchise that will be released in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.

The Wachowski brothers wrote and directed 'The Matrix', a groundbreaking science-fiction film that is frequently regarded with kicking off the cyberpunk trend. Reeves plays a computer programmer who discovers that humanity is unintentionally trapped inside a synthetic reality built by intelligent robots to keep humans docile while they feed on them for energy in his career-defining role.

Neo and others are able to break the laws of physics and quickly upload numerous skillsets and abilities into their repertoires after they unlock the truth of the Matrix.

Pinkett Smith described her initial response to reading the script for the original Matrix movie from 1999 during a recent interview with EW. Despite the fact that Pinkett Smith only appeared in the two sequels, her husband was considered for the role of Neo. This allowed her to glimpse the film's storyboards, which she compared to Japanese animation.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

"I remember getting the storyboards when they wanted Will to play Neo. I was going, "Man, this is really revolutionary. This is like Japanese anime [but in] live-action." It had never been done before. I'm a huge Japanese animation fan, so from then on, they had me. When they called me to play Niobe [for the 2003 sequels 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions'], I didn't have to read anything. I was in." she said. 

When it came to the action scenes in 'The Matrix', the Wachowskis borrowed a lot of inspiration from Japanese animation. The directors have not been shy about saying that Mamoru Oshii's famous 1995 anime 'Ghost in the Shell' had a significant effect on 'The Matrix'. The Wachowskis also wrote and produced an animated companion feature, 'The Animatrix', in 2003, which is made up of nine animated short films that provide backstory for the film's universe.

Lana Wachowski is the only director of 'The Matrix Resurrections', her first in the series without her sister, Lilly, while there's no reason to suppose the fourth picture won't have more of the anime-inspired action that made the first 'Matrix' so beloved. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Will Smith Los Angeles Hollywood Film Industry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

BTS' Kim Seok-jin: I Want To Make My Mother Proud

BTS' Kim Seok-jin: I Want To Make My Mother Proud

Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Starrer 'Tadap' Takes The 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2021

'Tadap' Movie Review: Debutant Ahan Shetty As A Lovelorn Hero Looks Deranged

Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why He Hasn't Read The Entire Script Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Kiara Advani Opens Up About The Criticism Her Film 'Kabir Singh' Faced

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’

Faded Red: Story Of The Young American Soldier

TV Actor Sunny Pancholi Is A Carefree Foodie, Here's Why

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

World Disability Day: Kajal Pisal Urges People To Love, Respect Everyone equally

World Disability Day: Kajal Pisal Urges People To Love, Respect Everyone equally

Arslan Goni: Increasing Levels Of Pollution Of Every Kind Is Harming The Environment

Arslan Goni: Increasing Levels Of Pollution Of Every Kind Is Harming The Environment

Toni Collette And Anna Faris To Star In The Lead Roles For ‘The Estate’

Toni Collette And Anna Faris To Star In The Lead Roles For ‘The Estate’

Sara Ali Khan On 'Atrangi Re' Role: Important To Love Your Character And Not Judge It

Sara Ali Khan On 'Atrangi Re' Role: Important To Love Your Character And Not Judge It

Read More from Outlook

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the sharia laws.

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

Koushik Paul / Follow here Day 2 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand second Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India are batting first after Virat Kohli won the toss.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement