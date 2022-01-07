'Ishqbaaz' Actress Rishika Mihani Shifts Base To Dubai

Television actress, known for playing roles in television shows like 'Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage', 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3', has left Mumbai for good. She has decided to settle in Dubai and enter the real estate business, calling it her passion.

Mihani, who made her debut in 2008 with the television industry with the show 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat , is excited about the new innings in her life but is also confident that the television industry will welcome her back when she wants to get back to acting.

Revealing her future plans, she tells us, "I am shifting my base to Dubai from Mumbai and am a property consultant and real estate agent here. I wll never quit acting. Right now I am just trying to explore other options because real estate has always been my passion. The buildings, the walls, stones, interiors and all this is my passion. Whenever I come back and I have a project, I will act."