Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

'Ishqbaaz' Actress Rishika Mihani Shifts Base To Dubai

The actress is trying her hands at real estate business but is not quitting acting forever.

The actress has plans to enter the real estate business.

outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T22:03:44+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 10:03 pm

Television actress, known for playing roles in television shows like 'Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage', 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3', has left Mumbai for good. She has decided to settle in Dubai and enter the real estate business, calling it her passion.

Mihani, who made her debut in 2008 with the television industry with the show 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat , is excited about the new innings in her life but is also confident that the television industry will welcome her back when she wants to get back to acting.

Revealing her future plans, she tells us, "I am shifting my base to Dubai from Mumbai and am a property consultant and real estate agent here. I wll never quit acting. Right now I am just trying to explore other options because real estate has always been my passion. The buildings, the walls, stones, interiors and all this is my passion. Whenever I come back and I have a project, I will act."

The actress adds, "People in our industry are so welcoming, that people coming back after 20 years of sabbatical can come back. Once an actor, always an actor. It's not about quitting but about trying to see if I am good at something else also. Just pushing myself to see what other aspects I can take up in my life. I know my industry will welcome me when I want to come back. So, I am not closing that door, just opening another one."

The actress was part of the cabin crew of a popular international airline before she got a break with her acting career. However, things didn't get easy for her as time passed but she looks at it as a learning lesson.

"My few years in the industry were good but the struggle only increased, which I don't mind. The struggle teaches you alot but I always like to challenge myself. I was with the cabin crew and then I looked at what I could do next. As a person I like to spread my wings and see what I can do. I am not a person who can sit in an office.I am very excited to start this. I hope this city, this industry accepts me like Mumbai did," says Mihani.

