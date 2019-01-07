Actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg opened the first awards ceremony of the season – The 76th edition of the Golden Globes 2019 on Sunday.

The monologue by the co-hosts was volumes lighter as compared to last year's politically heavy-handed content by Seth Meyers, who memorably tore into Hollywood's sexual harassment scandal that started the winds of change from October 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Christian Bale won his first Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Golden Globe award for his performance as Dick Cheney in "Vice" and thanked "Satan" for inspiring him to play the role of the former US vice president.

Meanwhile, Comedy icon and actor Carol Burnett was honoured as the eponymous winner of the first-ever award in her name at this year's Golden Globes, where she paid an emotional tribute to television.

Veteran actor Jeff Bridges won the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

The List of Winners at the Golden Globe Awards 2019

Best Actors and Actresses

Best Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife

Best Actress, Musical/Comedy: Olivia Coleman, The Favourite

Best Actor, Musical/Comedy: Christian Bale, Vice

Best Actress in Television Series, Drama: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Actress in Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora

Best Actress in Television Series, Musical Or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actor in Television Series, Drama: Richard Madden, Bodyguard



Best Actor in Television Series, Musical Or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method



Best Actors and Actresses In Supporting Role:

Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Green Book



Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk



Best Supporting Actor in Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress in Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects



Best Director:

Best Director in Any Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma



Best Television Series and Motion Pictures:



Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Best Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television, Drama: The Americans

Best Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy: Green Book

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Roma, Mexico



Best Motion Picture, Animated: Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse



Best Screenplay:



Best Screenplay in Any Motion Picture: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book



Best Originals:



Best Original Song In Any Motion Picture: Shallow, A Star Is Born

Best Original Score In Any Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

The Cecil B. DeMille Award:



Jeff Bridges honoured with Cecil B. DeMille Award for his lifetime work and achievements.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment.

Watch @TheJeffBridges receive tonights Cecil B. DeMille Award at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/c2fTDGtqNX — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Honorees over the decades include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Oprah Winfrey and many more.

