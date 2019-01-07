Actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg opened the first awards ceremony of the season – The 76th edition of the Golden Globes 2019 on Sunday.
The monologue by the co-hosts was volumes lighter as compared to last year's politically heavy-handed content by Seth Meyers, who memorably tore into Hollywood's sexual harassment scandal that started the winds of change from October 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement.
Christian Bale won his first Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Golden Globe award for his performance as Dick Cheney in "Vice" and thanked "Satan" for inspiring him to play the role of the former US vice president.
Meanwhile, Comedy icon and actor Carol Burnett was honoured as the eponymous winner of the first-ever award in her name at this year's Golden Globes, where she paid an emotional tribute to television.
Veteran actor Jeff Bridges won the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.
The List of Winners at the Golden Globe Awards 2019
Best Actors and Actresses
Best Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife
Best Actress, Musical/Comedy: Olivia Coleman, The Favourite
Best Actor, Musical/Comedy: Christian Bale, Vice
Best Actress in Television Series, Drama: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Best Actress in Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora
Best Actress in Television Series, Musical Or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Actor in Television Series, Drama: Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Best Actor in Television Series, Musical Or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Actors and Actresses In Supporting Role:
Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Supporting Actor in Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Best Supporting Actress in Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Best Director:
Best Director in Any Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best Television Series and Motion Pictures:
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Best Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television, Drama: The Americans
Best Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy: Green Book
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Roma, Mexico
Best Motion Picture, Animated: Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse
Best Screenplay:
Best Screenplay in Any Motion Picture: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book
Best Originals:
Best Original Song In Any Motion Picture: Shallow, A Star Is Born
Best Original Score In Any Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, First Man
The Cecil B. DeMille Award:
Jeff Bridges honoured with Cecil B. DeMille Award for his lifetime work and achievements.
The Cecil B. DeMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment.
Watch @TheJeffBridges receive tonights Cecil B. DeMille Award at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/c2fTDGtqNX— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019
Honorees over the decades include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Oprah Winfrey and many more.
(With Agency Inputs)
Post a Comment