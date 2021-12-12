Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
'Friends' Star Courteney Cox Remembers Her Mother On Her Death Anniversary

In a post shared recently, Cox paid homage to her late mother, with a lovely throwback picture.

Courtney Cox shared her mother's photo on Instagram. | Source: Instagram/courteneycoxofficial

2021-12-12T11:57:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 11:57 am

‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox took to social media to remember her mother, on the one-year anniversary of her passing. In a post shared recently, Cox paid homage to her late mother, with a lovely throwback picture. She captioned it, “Missing my sweet moma 12-9-2020”.

 
 
 
The photo shows the star's mother with a pleasant look and flowing locks, smiling at the camera. However, Courteney received notes of love and support from friends such as Laura Dern, Jen Meyer, Leslie Mann, and others. The actress’ mother died on December 9 in 2020. The two were close with Cox as she often shared family photos on social media. Cox had gathered her daughter, Coco, and her mother for a Mother's Day photoshoot in May, last year.

She captioned the picture at the time, "Here we are, my mom, Coco and me wrapped together in our generational trifecta. I am so grateful to be my daughter's mother, and my mother's daughter." Courteney's treasure trove of family images also showed through on another holiday, as she grinned broadly while embracing her mother.

Meanwhile, Cox has been dating Snow Patrol vocalist Johnny McDaid since 2014. "He's not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we're just together,' she told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year. "We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before." She previously married David Arquette, whom she met on the set of the original Scream film in 1996, and is preparing to release 'Scream 5' on January 14.

(With Inputs From PinkVilla)

