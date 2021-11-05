Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Freida Pinto On Her First Pregnancy: It's Been A Rollercoaster, But A Good One

Actor Freida Pinto, in a recent interview described her pregnancy thus far as 'a ton of surprises.'

Freida Pinto had announced her pregnancy in June | Source: Instagram/@freidapinto

2021-11-05T13:05:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 1:05 pm

Actor Freida Pinto recently opened up about her first-time pregnancy. In an interview with People Magazine, the 'Slumdog millionaire' actor said that while she is prepared for parenthood, she is acutely aware of the fact that not everything will go as planned.

"I feel confident in the plan that I have. We can plan as much as we want and then there has to be a small element of letting go of control as well," she said. 

"This is where the excitement comes from: When you've prepared and planned for such a long time, now you want to test it out and see how it goes," Pinto added.

The 37-year-old had revealed, in June, that she is expecting her first child with photographer Cory Tran. Pinto described her pregnancy thus far as "a ton of surprises."

"Lots of losing-my-mind kind of moments, and then lots of beautiful moments, as well. It's been a rollercoaster, but a good one. If I've learned something through pregnancy, it is that it's a fantastic preparation for learning to let go of a little bit of control entering into motherhood. You can't control everything. You can make all the plans in the world and you just have to be open and ready for what has to happen," she said. 

Pinto is helping other women entering this time of life feel more safe and confident by collaborating with Anya on the launch of the business, which is focused on assisting new parents before, during, and after the postpartum period.

"With Anya, there's such a deep understanding," says Pinto, who is the brand's chief impact officer. "A woman can't do this alone. She can't do this in a vacuum, either. So the space that they have actually filled in is bringing in all of these experts and letting them help women understand where it is and what it is that they are really needing in their postpartum period."

The 'Mowgli' actor revealed last month that she and Tran eloped last year, marrying amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

