Following Sonu Sood's Assistance, Dhanush And Vishnu Manchu Aid Choreographer Sivasankar

Sivasankar, a Tamil and Telugu choreographer who tested positive for Covid-19, is currently in severe condition at Hyderabad's AIG hospital. His younger son Ajay Krishna sought financial assistance to cover growing medical expenditures after learning that his wife and elder son had also contracted the infection. Sivasankar and his family have received assistance from Dhanush and Vishnu Manchu.

The choreographer was diagnosed with Covid-19 and hurried to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. His eldest son is also being treated at the hospital, and he is in critical condition. Sivasankar's wife is in quarantine at home. When Sonu Sood learned about Ajay's request, he offered to assist them.

Vamsi Kaka, a publicist, thanked Sonu Sood and Dhanush for their contributions on Twitter. Sivasankar and his family received assistance from Vishnu Manchu, president of the Movie Artists Association.

Spoke with #AIG hospital and they assured the best care to SivaShankar Master. They are extending the best possible help and His son Mr. Ajay is also briefed. All we need now is our prayers for Master. — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) November 26, 2021

75 percent of his lungs have been impacted, according to reports.