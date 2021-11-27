Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Following Sonu Sood's Assistance, Dhanush And Vishnu Manchu Aid Choreographer Sivasankar

Choreographer Sivasankar and his family received assistance from Dhanush and Vishnu Manchu. Sivasankar is in critical condition after testing positive for Covid-19.

2021-11-27T14:47:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 2:47 pm

Sivasankar, a Tamil and Telugu choreographer who tested positive for Covid-19, is currently in severe condition at Hyderabad's AIG hospital. His younger son Ajay Krishna sought financial assistance to cover growing medical expenditures after learning that his wife and elder son had also contracted the infection. Sivasankar and his family have received assistance from Dhanush and Vishnu Manchu.

The choreographer was diagnosed with Covid-19 and hurried to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. His eldest son is also being treated at the hospital, and he is in critical condition. Sivasankar's wife is in quarantine at home. When Sonu Sood learned about Ajay's request, he offered to assist them.

Vamsi Kaka, a publicist, thanked Sonu Sood and Dhanush for their contributions on Twitter. Sivasankar and his family received assistance from Vishnu Manchu, president of the Movie Artists Association.

Sivasankar is a well-known Tamil and Telugu dance choreographer and actor. After testing positive for Covid-19, he was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. 75 percent of his lungs have been impacted, according to reports. Covid-19 is being treated in his older son and wife.

