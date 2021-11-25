Sonu Sood, an actor, and philanthropist has replied to a Twitter SOS concerning choreographer K Sivasankar, who is severely ill with COVID-19 and whose family is struggling to afford his medical fees.

Vamsi Kaka, a PR consultant for the south film business, tweeted an appeal for help, writing: "Noted choreographer Shivashankar Master affected with COVID-19 and now in critical condition. Due to expensive treatment, the family is unable to pay the bills. Please help."

The actor reverted with a tweet, reassuring aid for Sivasankar.

Iam already in touch with the family,

Will try my best to save his life https://t.co/ZRdx7roPOl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 25, 2021

K Sivasankar is well-known in the South Indian cinema business. Sivasankar also won the National Award for Best Choreography for the film 'Magadheera.' 'Vishwa Thulasi,' 'Thiruda Thirudi,' and the first 'Baahubali' film are among his choreography credits. Sivasankar has also worked as an actor in several films, notably 'Varalaru,' in which he both acted and choreographed.

Sood, who has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, and Bollywood films, has been at the vanguard of the COVID-19 crisis rescue and relief effort, receiving widespread admiration and adoration. Sood was the subject of raids by the Income Tax Department this year, which alleges that he dodged taxes worth over 20 crores.

Sood, 48, is a Bollywood actor who has appeared in films like 'Dabangg,' 'Arundhati,' 'Jodhaa Akbar,' 'Dookudu,' and 'Happy New Year.' In the upcoming film 'Prithviraj,' he will star with Akshay Kumar and debutante Manushi Chhillar.