‘Felt Duty-Bound To My Nation!’, Ranveer Singh On Playing Kapil Dev In '83'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh feels wearing the 1983 Indian cricket team jersey propelled him to deliver his role as Kapil Dev in the recently released film, '83' to audiences, which has been receiving rave reviews so far. He feels proud that he had the honour to wear the Indian colours and is delighted that the film is entertaining audiences.

I felt deep sense of responsibility to do my best, contribute and anchor a film that is very important for our nation. It is a glorious chapter in our history, an achievement that we want the coming generations to know of and feel proud of their country. So, I felt duty-bound to my nation, to creatively propel and empower a film that’s so important for us as a people,” he said.

Singh also felt a sense of duty to the original cricketers of the 1983 cricket team, who made India proud on the global stage, when he wore the national outfit for the Kabir Khan directorial.

“I felt duty-bound to the players of the 1983 World Cup winning squad to re-create , represent and portray their great achievement and justify the cinematic rendition of the story befittingly and also duty-bound to Indian cinema after the struggles that the entertainment business has been through and to deliver a film that brings people back into theatres, that’s so important for our movies; a film that unites the diverse cultures of our nation into the bond of cricket and of movies,” he said.