Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE

Fashion And Hip Hop – A Bond Made For Life

You cannot talk of hip hop and not talk about the fashion associated with it. The style statement of the rappers is distinct. Here’s charting a bit about the when’s and why’s behind this unique sartorial choice.

Fashion And Hip Hop – A Bond Made For Life
Hip Hop And Fashion | Instagram

Trending

Fashion And Hip Hop – A Bond Made For Life
outlookindia.com
2021-12-05T09:24:49+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur Samarth Goyal

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 9:24 am

Hip Hop is probably the only musical genre, where the choice of clothes or fashion dictates the kind of music, one creates. It also reflects the part of their society, their culture, and all that, which has helped them become who they are.

“It all comes from a place of being a fan of the culture. The culture is more than just the music. It's everything - starting from the slang to the fashion to the way you carry yourself to your dancing,” says Shah Rule, who is known for his eccentric fashion choices.

“The clothing is something that I have always been super interested in. I have always been into caps and therefore I have this cap merchandise as well of my own. It does come from always watching hip hop videos and being fascinated with the jewellery as well also. I have to say that I am a Sindhi. So, I was always naturally around a lot of shiny things especially seeing my Nani and my mum always wearing gold. I feel that the combination of me wanting to be a rapper and me being a Sindhi just joined together and give me a shiny personality,” he adds.

Fashion has always been used as a tool by rappers to express their identity and the issues they faced. “The reversed cap, we are used to seeing now as a style statement now is actually a baseball cap which these baseball players used to wear. Now, the rappers are also being sponsored by the same Adidas, Reebok and Nike who are also sponsoring the sports team, they would get the same clothes that the baseball players would get. But they were treated differently, so the rappers started giving a different treatment by wearing it reversed. So, that’s how the whole culture of baseball caps and sneakers started coming in. It’s only recently that these brands started making outfits specific to rappers,” adds D’Evil.

Orissa based rapper Dule Rocker too understands the importance of looking a certain way for his music videos. “I apply kajal under my eyes because it was something our mothers did when were kids just before we used to sleep. It was done to not let anything bad enter our eyes when we are asleep. Now, I use it to show my heritage and my culture to other people. It is something that I am really proud of, and it helps me add more authenticity to my music overall as well,” he says.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Kerala based rapper Fejo understands the importance, but also adds that rappers should be careful of not mindlessly aping the West and go after bling or other fancy clothing items. “You have a Mercedes car in the background, and you are wearing flashy clothes with the bling and all. But then you are rapping about the hardships you faced, or that you are poor. No one is going to believe you or take you seriously,” he adds.

Deep Kalsi recalls aping his favourite rappers from the west when it came to fashion choices. “I didn’t know anything back when I was starting. So, I used to look at how the rappers in the West dressed up during the music videos and I started also dressing up like that. Loose t-shirts, baggy jeans, or pants with multiple pockets, and now it has come to a point that I can’t even imagine wearing anything that is body fitting or tight. It just makes me really uncomfortable. So, wearing loose clothes has almost become a lifestyle now,” he adds.

Therefore, it is imperative, to dress like whom you are and not imitate someone else. “At one point, I used to wear jackets because we had no idea of what to do. We were just aping what we were seeing the American rappers do,” says D’Evil, adding that he now just wears in t-shirts and shorts, because Mumbai’s weather doesn’t allow him to wear anything heavier.

“Because I live in Bombay and the city is a toaster oven. If you are wearing a jacket here, you will just melt. If you're from Delhi, wear jackets as much as you want. It will suit your weather. So, that's what I would like to suggest to everyone is that your style should come from a place which defines who you are and your surroundings. It would look really, really stupid if I am roaming around in my jacket. People in Bombay would not take me seriously. So there has to be a reason behind the fashion as well and it is not just that rappers are wearing something just like that,” he adds.

For many, fashion choices also help them keep a lid on their personal identity, something which they are not completely open to sharing in public. “You will mostly find me in solid colours like black, most of the time. The idea is to not give away anything else other than that piece of music. I am very conscious about that, and that’s the reason why I don’t do many press interviews either. If I talk about myself through my clothes or during interviews, then no one will listen to my songs, because they already know about me through my fashion choices. But yes, since rap is more like a lifestyle, it becomes extremely important to focus on these things,” adds the Dehradun-based rapper Karma.

Tags

Prateek Sur Samarth Goyal Mumbai Delhi Odisha Kerala Rap Music Hip Hop Bollywood Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Baba Sehgal: Rappers Today Are Scared To Try Something New

Baba Sehgal: Rappers Today Are Scared To Try Something New

Rakhi Sawant: I’m Nervous And Scared As My Husband Has Never Faced The Camera

Kriti Sanon Has A Terrific Reaction On Being Called The Female Aamir Khan

Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away At 67; Celebs Pay A Heartfelt Tribute

Ana De Armas Joins Chris Evans In Apple film 'Ghosted' Soon After Scarlett Johansson Exits

Robbie Williams' biopic 'Better Man' to begin shoot in early 2022

Top Honors For Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah and Hansal Mehta At Asian Academy Awards

Adivi Sesh: Privileged To Interact With Soldiers Across The Nation And Learn Their Life Stories

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'<em>UN Sun Kahan Hai?</em> ' Where Is UN Sun, The Most Popular Musician Of Shillong?

'UN Sun Kahan Hai? ' Where Is UN Sun, The Most Popular Musician Of Shillong?

Pankaj Tripathi Opens Up About Getting Agitated By Multiple Takes

Pankaj Tripathi Opens Up About Getting Agitated By Multiple Takes

Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Trolls Targeting Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Trolls Targeting Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

'Percy Jackson' Star Alexandra Daddario Announces Engagement To Andrew Form

'Percy Jackson' Star Alexandra Daddario Announces Engagement To Andrew Form

Read More from Outlook

Omicron In India: Planning To Travel? Five Things You Must Do

Omicron In India: Planning To Travel? Five Things You Must Do

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / As the threat due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rises in India, public health experts advise travellers to follow five steps to avoid contracting Covid-19.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live: India In Driver's Seat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live: India In Driver's Seat

Koushik Paul / New Zealand's Ajaz Patel took all 10 wickets of the Indian first innings but the Kiwis are in big trouble in the Mumbai Test. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of IND vs NZ.

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’

Sathya Saran / To breathe real stage dust was a pleasant feeling, after a year and more of watching stuff on the small screen or phone.

Advertisement