Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin' To Be Back With Season 6; Makers Share First Glimpse Of The Show

Producer Ekta Kapoor, previously stated that a new season of 'Naagin' will be released soon. The show's return was announced by her on the reality show of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, the highly anticipated sixth season will premiere on January 30.

On Sunday, the show's creators gave fans their first-ever glimpse of the show. The theme is introduced in a 22-second teaser that promises to be different from previous seasons. The narrator states right away in the video that the world has changed dramatically since 2019. It is about the Covid-19 pandemic and how it has affected people's lives.

The viewers are promised that even the Naagin will have changed dramatically by the end of the teaser. Kapoor had hinted at who would appear in the series. Mahekk Chahal, who competed in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 11, was rumoured to be the show's leading character by fans. However, there has yet to be an official announcement about the series' cast.

Television actresses Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and actor Arjun Bijlani starred in the first season of 'Naagin', which premiered in 2015. In the second season, Roy took over as the show's lead, and Bijlani was replaced by actor Karanvir Bohra. Actresses Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, and actors Rajat Tokas and Pearl V Puri, starred in the third season, which aired in 2018.

In 2020, the show was given a new name and a new cast of characters. The show, titled 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel', starred actress Nia Sharma and actor Vijayendra Kumeria and didn't receive good TRP's. Kapoor admitted in an Instagram video that the season suffered from poor writing compared to previous seasons.

“I want to thank all my actors, Nia, Anita, Vijayendra and Jasmin. You guys did a brilliant job. If anything, I have let you all down. I think we worked a little less on the script this season. It was mediocre and I promise we will do better this time. Hope all of you (the audience) will come back. We really want to make something special and amazing. We are working really hard and diligently for the new season,” she had shared.