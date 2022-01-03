Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin' To Be Back With Season 6; Makers Share First Glimpse Of The Show

Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin season 6' is all set to come back on Colors TV. The supernatural series was announced on 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin' To Be Back With Season 6; Makers Share First Glimpse Of The Show
TV Producer Ekta Kapoor's television show 'Naagin season 6'. | Twitter/@colorsTV

Trending

Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin' To Be Back With Season 6; Makers Share First Glimpse Of The Show
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T14:43:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 2:43 pm

Producer Ekta Kapoor, previously stated that a new season of 'Naagin' will be released soon. The show's return was announced by her on the reality show of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, the highly anticipated sixth season will premiere on January 30.

On Sunday, the show's creators gave fans their first-ever glimpse of the show. The theme is introduced in a 22-second teaser that promises to be different from previous seasons. The narrator states right away in the video that the world has changed dramatically since 2019. It is about the Covid-19 pandemic and how it has affected people's lives.

The viewers are promised that even the Naagin will have changed dramatically by the end of the teaser. Kapoor had hinted at who would appear in the series. Mahekk Chahal, who competed in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 11, was rumoured to be the show's leading character by fans. However, there has yet to be an official announcement about the series' cast.

Television actresses Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan  and actor Arjun Bijlani starred in the first season of 'Naagin', which premiered in 2015. In the second season, Roy took over as the show's lead, and Bijlani was replaced by actor Karanvir Bohra. Actresses Surbhi Jyoti,  Anita Hassanandani, and actors Rajat Tokas and Pearl V Puri, starred in the third season, which aired in 2018.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

In 2020, the show was given a new name and a new cast of characters. The show, titled 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel', starred actress Nia Sharma and actor Vijayendra Kumeria and didn't receive good TRP's. Kapoor admitted in an Instagram video that the season suffered from poor writing compared to previous seasons.

 “I want to thank all my actors, Nia, Anita, Vijayendra and Jasmin. You guys did a brilliant job. If anything, I have let you all down. I think we worked a little less on the script this season. It was mediocre and I promise we will do better this time. Hope all of you (the audience) will come back. We really want to make something special and amazing. We are working really hard and diligently for the new season,” she had shared.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ekta Kapoor Anita Hassanandani Mouni Roy Mumbai India Entertainment Television Rating Points (TRP) Television show Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

SS Rajamouli Kept Flies In Fridge While Making 'Makkhi' To Study Them Reveals Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli Kept Flies In Fridge While Making 'Makkhi' To Study Them Reveals Jr NTR

Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics From Her New Year Celebration With Nick Jonas

Dilnaaz Iraani Was Thrilled To Play A Netflix Executive In 'Decoupled'

What Convinced Soha Ali Khan To Say ‘Yes’ To ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’? Script, Shooting Location and Naseer Sab!

Alia Bhatt Was The Reason Behind Creation Of SRK's 'Duplicate' Reveals Father Mahesh Bhatt

Twitterati Unhappy After Daniel Craig Receives British Honour For Playing Fictional Spy James Bond

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Ring In New Year's Together : See Pictures

Lara Dutta Recalls Being Nervous About Addressing Naseeruddin Shah As ‘Buddha,' 'Pagal’ In 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

John Abraham And Wife Priya Runchal Test Positive For Covid-19

John Abraham And Wife Priya Runchal Test Positive For Covid-19

Shalini Kapoor: Cooking Helps Me Express My Love For My People

Shalini Kapoor: Cooking Helps Me Express My Love For My People

Amrapali Gupta Feels It's Time For Her To Stop Procrastinating

Amrapali Gupta Feels It's Time For Her To Stop Procrastinating

Kanye West Enjoys Dinner Night With Julia Fox

Kanye West Enjoys Dinner Night With Julia Fox

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

India’s Unemployment Rate Hits Four-Month High Of 7.9% In December: Report

India’s Unemployment Rate Hits Four-Month High Of 7.9% In December: Report

Outlook Business Team / The unemployment rate rose from 7.0 per cent in November to 7.9 per cent in December, highest since 8.3 per cent in August.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Kohli Sits Out; India Bat First

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Kohli Sits Out; India Bat First

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement