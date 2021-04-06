Trolls Question Dia Mirza's Pregnancy, She Responds, 'There Must Never Be Any Shame Attached To This Beautiful Journey'

Just after actor Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share the happy news with a sun-dappled picture cradling her baby bump, she was trolled and questioned about the timing of her pregnancy. Saying “it the purest of all dreams”, her post carried these heart-felt words:

Blessed to be...

One with Mother Earth...

One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...

Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs

Of new saplings

And the blossoming of hope

Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Actor and champion of Nature, Dia Mirza who recently returned after spending quality time with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and daughter Samaira in the Maldives, took to Instagram a few days back to announce the happy news of her pregnancy. But little did she know that she will end up being trolled for sharing the news. Some even pointed out that she became pregnant within 44 days of marriage.

To this Dia gave a very dignified answer saying, “There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey.” She took to social media to respond to a person who questioned the timing of her pregnancy announcement, saying, “As women we must always exercise our choice.”

One netizen also questioned why the actor couldn’t announce her pregnancy before the wedding and break stereotypes as she did with a woman priest officiating at her wedding. In response, she wrote, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So, this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew it was safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

Dia was also questioned as to why she took to social media to announce her pregnancy. To which she said, “Having a child is a beautiful gift of life. There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey. As women we must always exercise our choice. Whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice. As a society we must un-stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair.”

Dia’s fans slammed haters questioning her pregnancy before marriage saying, “Not your uterus, not your business.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 this year in an intimate ceremony held at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West. This is the second marriage for both.

