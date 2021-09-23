Dhvani Bhanushali Is ‘Super Happy’ After ‘Mehendi’ Becomes The Most Viewed Song On YouTube In 24 Hours

Indian pop singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s recent single ‘Mehendi’ is being loved by the audiences across the country, so much so that, it became the number one song in the last 24 hours on YouTube on Thursday.

“I am super happy with the response everyone has given us for 'Mehendi'. It is a really special song for me as its first time I have launched it on my channel,” Bhanushali told us over a text message.

With over eight million views in the last 24 hours, ‘Mehendi’ takes the top spot. Kpop singer Lisa’s recently released single ‘LALISA' M/V’ was in the second spot, while Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur’s song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ was at the number third spot.

“We have given our heart and soul to the song and so glad audiences have loved it. It's a team effort and I want to thank all my fans for their constant support. I promise to keep doing my best always," she added.

Some of the other songs featuring in the list on YouTube with the most number of views in 24 hours included ‘Stay' by Justin Bieber’ and The Kid LAROI and ‘Permission To Dance’ by the Kpop band BTS.

‘Mehendi’ sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Vishal Dadlani, is penned by Priya Saraiya and composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. The song’s video which stars Dhvani Bhanushali and Gurfateh Pirzada is an upbeat track set in Udaipur and has become popular ever since its release on Tuesday.