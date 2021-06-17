Dhoop Ki Deewar: Thought Provoking India-Pak Tale Courts Controversy

The trailer of Pakistani web series 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' a cross-border love story is out but is also eliciting controversy, specially in Pakistan. The series premieres on June 25 on ZEE5.

The trailer featuring famous actors Sajal Aly as Sara from Pakistan and Ahad Raza Mir as Vishal from India portrays the story of two families who lose their loved ones along the Line of Control – Both the characters lose their fathers in the border firing and share their grief through social media leading to their friendship much to the surprise and shock of their families.

No matter who wins the war, both nations face the loss.

When everything falls apart, what will they choose: Hate or Heart?



Dhoop Ki Deewar, a Zindagi original, premiers on 25th June on ZEE5.

While there have been some memes in Kashmir, in Pakistan people have alleged that the series is distorting the situation in the Valley.

Meanwhile, writer of the series Umera Ahmed has been receiving praise on social media for the subject matter and has realised a ten-point statement on social media responding to the allegations.

She says, Dhoop Ki Deewar is a social tragedy and it is about people whose family members sacrificed their lives for their respective nations. - 'Families have to face challenges and this story is dealing with those problems on a broader scale.

Responding to accusations that she is in support of Aman Ki Asha and is promoting it, she says, 'Is hoping for peace a criminal act or a sin? Our religion is all about peace and safety. There is nothing wrong with talking about peace.'

