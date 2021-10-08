Lakshmi Manchu's Birthday Resolution Is To Travel And Explore New Places

Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu came back to India from Spain on Friday, just in time to celebrate her birthday with her family and close friends. She reveals although she had a great birthday week abroad, she is excited about her birthday dinner, which she has planned for today.

The 'Pitta Kathalu' actress tells us, "I landed from Spain this morning, had lunch with my family, had cake cutting with my fans right. When I had got on the plane in Spain, I knew I had a great birthday week but I had to celebrate my birth-day as well. So, I created a chat group for my friends while I was in the plane and as soon as I landed in India, I blasted it out. It's an impromptu dinner at my house and it's going to be super special."

Talking about what is on her to-do list for the coming year, she says,"My resolution this year is to travel more, no matter for how many days but I want to get out and see new places as much as I can."

Known for her YouTube channel, where he hosts her own show about a healthy lifestyle and issues pertaining to everyday health, Lakshmi has a lot to thank for.

"Looking back at the year, I am truly grateful to have completed another trip around the sun with all the insecurities and uncertainties around us. Being able to breath feels pretty solid! I am grateful for that and looking forward to what life has to offer," she says.