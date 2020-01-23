Allu Arjun-Starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo’s Massive Success Breaks Box Office Records

Allu Arjun’s performance along with that of the team’s, plus the overall entertainment factor of the film, has pulled the crowds into the theatres even though it clashed with another biggie, Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru which released a day prior to Ala Vaikunthapuramloo. While both films have done well at the ticket counters in the first week, Sarileru Neekevvaru collecting 90 crores while Ala Vaikunthapuramloo garnering 119 crores, the Allu Arjun-starrer has raced ahead in numbers, marking a new milestone for Telugu cinema.

‘Stylish star’ Allu Arjun is on cloud nine thanks to the massive success of his latest release Ala Vaikunthapuramloo. The film opened to amazing numbers which only increased in the first week. With 119 crores (net) at the box office within one week, the film has now become the second highest grosser in the Nizam/Andhra area after Baahubali - The Conclusion.

Only five films before this have crossed the 200-crore mark in the South cinema. And trade pandits have expressed that Ala Vaikunthapuramloo might be the sixth film to go beyond 200 crores.

The film has already garnered the second position in the highest first week collections in the Telugu film industry. Take a look at the numbers below:



1. Bahubali: The Conclusion - 160 crore

2. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo - 119 crore

3. Syeraa Narasimha Reddy - 110 crore

4. Saaho - 101 crore

5. Sarileru Neekevvaru - 90 crore

(*These collections are from the Nizam/Andhra circuit only)

With this massive number and the possibility of entering the elite 200-crore club soon, Stylish Star Allu Arjun has secured a space to be one of the biggest stars the Telugu film industry has ever seen.

Sharing the excitement on these humongous numbers, a spokesperson from the film’s production house, Geetha Arts says, “Every film we work on, we have faith in it. With Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, our conviction was hugely rewarded. The numbers that we are seeing are great; they mean that so many people have taken time out from their lives and trusted us to entertain them. The positive response for the film, the unique story, the music and of course, Allu Arjun, has not stopped since we released just over a week back. The love of the audience has helped us reach this level of success and we are sure that it will help us achieve new milestones too."