Actor Alia Bhatt’s decision to ditch her car and take an auto, in Mumbai on Tuesday,has gone viral on social media. While some were surprised to see the pictures and video of the actor stepping out of the auto rickshaw at Versova Jetty, some were amused to see a big Bollywood star travel travelling in the city in public transport.

The Highway actor was seen donning white sleeveless crop top which was matched with light blue ripped denim jeans.

This isn’t the first time, when fans have seen Alia travelling in a rickshaw. Previously, she also took to social media to express her love for an auto ride. While sharing a photo of her yet another rickshaw session, she said, “My favourite ride. Rickshaw ride..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@aliaabhatt)

On the work front, Bhatt will be next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Katiawadi’. Apart from this, fans also are bracing themselves to see her feature alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukherji’s sci-fi- flick, ‘Brahmastra’.

‘RRR’ and ‘Darlings’ are a few other interesting projects lying in her kitty. She will also be a part of the cast of Karan Johar's directorial comeback, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh and will also be in the recently announced film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine