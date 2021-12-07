After BJP Filed Complaint, Gurgaon Comedy Festival Drops Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, has been having a difficult time as his different gigs have been cancelled in various places owing to 'pressure' placed on event organisers and venue hosts. The organisers of the Gurgaon Comedy Festival have now removed the stand-up comic from their lineup, citing "public safety." According to reports, the organisers have received "repeated calls" and internet messages opposing Faruqui's participation over the last two days. The festival is scheduled to take place at Airia Mall from December 17 to 19.

Mubin Tisekar, the co-founder of The Entertainment Factory, who is organising the three-day event, stated that they did not want to hurt anyone's feelings or "put the public in risk," adding that the safety of artists and the general public is a concern for them.

Meanwhile, Haryana's head of the BJP's IT department, Arun Yadav, filed a police complaint against the comedian on Monday, blaming him for disrespecting Hindu gods and goddesses. He also requested cops to prevent Faruqui from performing.

His complaint read, “To maintain peace and harmony between different sections of the society, I request you to look into the matter and stop him… His activities have offended my Hindu faith."

While talking to the Indian Express the politician said, “I had tweeted on December 4 first, saying that his shows shall not be allowed in Gurgaon or elsewhere. I filed a complaint with ACP Sohna today."

Faruqui's 12 gigs were cancelled in two months due to claimed vandalism threats. In a social media post, the stand-up comic hinted that he will quit comedy.

Faruqui, a Gujarat native, was detained on January 2 along with four others on suspicion of making insulting statements about Hindu gods during a stand-up event. Edwin Anthony, Nalin Yadav, Prakhar Vyas, and Priyam Vyas were among those detained. This came a year after footage from his comedy act in which he mentioned the Godhra carnage went viral.