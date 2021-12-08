Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Donate To CMRF For Andhra Flood Victims

Actor Prabhas has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the benefit of those who have been affected by the recent floods that have caused havoc across the state.

Producer BA Raju taking to Twitter, said, "'Rebel' Star Prabhas donated Rs 1 Crore towards AP CM Relief Fund for Andhra Pradesh flood victims."

Prabhas, who is known for his charity work, had already pledged to donate Rs 4.5 crore to the Prime Minister's Assistance Fund to assist the poor during Covid-19. The actor is being praised for his good actions after making a large donation to flood-affected citizens in Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu film industry has contributed significantly to flood relief in Andhra Pradesh. Actors Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and others have donated a substantial sum of money as well.

My heart goes out to the people of #AndhraPradesh who have been affected by the recent floods. I am making a contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards @AndhraPradeshCM Relief Fund to aid with the rehabilitation efforts. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 2, 2021

Heart feels heavy to see the suffering of people in AP due to devastating floods. Making a modest contribution of 25L towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help with the relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 1, 2021

In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ@ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 1, 2021