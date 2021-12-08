Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Donate To CMRF For Andhra Flood Victims

Actor Prabhas contributed Rs. 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) on Tuesday to aid flood victims.

Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Donate To CMRF For Andhra Flood Victims
Actor Prabhas Donates To CM Relief Fund For Andhra Flood Victims; Other Prominent Names Contribute As Well

Trending

Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Donate To CMRF For Andhra Flood Victims
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T20:50:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 8:50 pm

Actor Prabhas has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the benefit of those who have been affected by the recent floods that have caused havoc across the state.

Producer BA Raju taking to Twitter, said, "'Rebel' Star Prabhas donated Rs 1 Crore towards AP CM Relief Fund for Andhra Pradesh flood victims."

Prabhas, who is known for his charity work, had already pledged to donate Rs 4.5 crore to the Prime Minister's Assistance Fund to assist the poor during Covid-19. The actor is being praised for his good actions after making a large donation to flood-affected citizens in Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu film industry has contributed significantly to flood relief in Andhra Pradesh. Actors Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and others have donated a substantial sum of money as well. 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Prabhas Allu Arjun Mahesh Babu Chennai Floods Donation to relief fund Tolly­wood Film Industry Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ram Madhvani: There Was Burden Of Success While Making 'Aarya 2'

Ram Madhvani: There Was Burden Of Success While Making 'Aarya 2'

General Bipin Rawat Dies: Bollywood Celebrities Pay A Heartfelt Tribute To The Chief Of Defence Staff

Riteish Deshmukh To Mark His Directorial Debut With Marathi Film 'Ved'

Madhuri Dixit Gives A Quick Recap Of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' In Her Unique Style

R Madhavan Recalls Getting Caught By Cops As He Got Intimate With His Wife Sarita Birje In Public

Liam Hemsworth Gets Trolled By Brother Chris Hemsworth in Hilarious Message

Vivek Oberoi Gets Fan In Trouble At Office As Boss Busts Him Watching 'Inside Edge 3'

Here's Why Mika Singh Won't Attend Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Despite Getting The Invitation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vivek Oberoi: I sat At Home For More Than A Year After The Success Of 'Shootout At Lokhandwala'

Vivek Oberoi: I sat At Home For More Than A Year After The Success Of 'Shootout At Lokhandwala'

Kangana Ranaut Lauds Katrina Kaif For Breaking Sexist Norms

Kangana Ranaut Lauds Katrina Kaif For Breaking Sexist Norms

Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore 'Iconic' As She Wishes Her on Her Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore 'Iconic' As She Wishes Her on Her Birthday

Happy Birthday Dharmendra! A Look At His Best Films Beyond 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke'

Happy Birthday Dharmendra! A Look At His Best Films Beyond 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke'

Read More from Outlook

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Outlook Web Desk / General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat holds the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Rohit Sharma Completes Indian Cricket's Limited-Overs Takeover

Rohit Sharma Completes Indian Cricket's Limited-Overs Takeover

Jayanta Oinam / The BCCI on Wednesday appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain of India's ODI team ahead of the upcoming tour of South Africa. Rohit was already T20 skipper.

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

Outlook Web Desk / IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter is one of the most advanced military aircraft equipped with advanced technology to help it to traverse adverse climatic and war situations.

Advertisement