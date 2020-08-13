ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Pakistan Bat First Against England, Fawad Alam Returns After 11 Years

August 13, 2020
Corona
Both England and Pakistan made changes in their respective XIs as the second Test at the Rose Bowl, Southampton started on Thursday

Outlook Web Bureau 13 August 2020
Azhar Ali and Joe Root after the toss in Southampton
Courtesy: Twitter (@TheRealPCB)
Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam returns to Test cricketer after almost 11 years as hosts England opted to bat first at the Rose Bowl, Southampton in the second of the three-match series. (More Cricket News)

Alam, 34, last played a Test match against New Zealand at Dunedin in November 2009. The left-handed batsman made his Pakistan debut in July the same year.

In between, he has 88 Test matches, which is the second-biggest gap between two outings for Pakistan, behind only Younis Ahmed, who missed 104 between 1969 and 98.

Alam replaced Shadab Khan in the playing XI.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and opted to bat.

The hosts, who won the series opener in Manchester, two changes with Zak Crawley and Sam Curran coming in place of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (w), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

