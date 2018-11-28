Three Soldier Injured, Two Terrorists Shot Dead In Encounter In J&K's Badgam District

Two militants were killed and three soldiers injured in a gunfight on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district, police said.

Following specific information about militant presence in Kuthpora village, a cordon and search operation was launched.

As the security forces were closing in on the hiding terrorists, they fired starting the encounter, a police officer said.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet in Badgam and Pulwama districts.

An Indian Army soldier and two militants possibly of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group were killed on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district during a gunfight, police said.

A sub-inspector and a constable of the Central Reserve Police Force were also injured in the encounter in Redwani village after the security forces surrounded it on receiving specific information that two to three terrorists were present.



(IANS)