﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Three Soldier Injured, Two Terrorists Shot Dead In Encounter In J&K's Badgam District

Three Soldier Injured, Two Terrorists Shot Dead In Encounter In J&K's Badgam District

Following specific information about militant presence in Kuthpora village, a cordon and search operation was launched.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 November 2018
Three Soldier Injured, Two Terrorists Shot Dead In Encounter In J&K's Badgam District
Twitter/ANI
Three Soldier Injured, Two Terrorists Shot Dead In Encounter In J&K's Badgam District
outlookindia.com
2018-11-28T09:39:38+0530
Related Stories

Two militants were killed and three soldiers injured in a gunfight on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district, police said.

Following specific information about militant presence in Kuthpora village, a cordon and search operation was launched.

As the security forces were closing in on the hiding terrorists, they fired starting the encounter, a police officer said.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet in Badgam and Pulwama districts.

An Indian Army soldier and two militants possibly of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group were killed on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district during a gunfight, police said.

A sub-inspector and a constable of the Central Reserve Police Force were also injured in the encounter in Redwani village after the security forces surrounded it on receiving specific information that two to three terrorists were present.


(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Encounters Terrorism National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Lion Air Crash: Black Box Data Reveals Pilots' Struggle to Control Plane
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters